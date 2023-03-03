Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Norway apologises to Sami over 'illegal' wind farms

Since last Thursday, activists have been occupying or blocking access to ministries in Oslo over the Fosen wind farm.

In October 2021, the Supreme Court ruled that the wind farms violated the human rights of the indigenous Sami and their culture of reindeer herding, although the ruling came with no guidance on what to do with the wind farms. Minister of Energy Terje Aasland has apologised to the reindeer herders on behalf of the government.

"I have apologised on behalf of the government to the reindeer farms in Fosen for the fact that the permits involve a violation of human rights," Petroleum and Energy Minister Terje Aasland said at a joint press conference on Thursday with the speaker of the Sami parliament.

Aasland said he was "not ruling out any solution in Fosen" and stressed the government's aim was to find a way for wind turbines and reindeer herding to co-exist.

Rural areas yet to take to electric cars

In urban areas in Norway, more than a third of cars taking to the roads are electric. However, in more rural areas, the share of electric cars is below ten percent, according to the Norwegian Automobile Federation's figures.

"In the districts, more than nine out of ten still drive something other than an electric car. People in the rural areas will notice that it will be more expensive to both buy and use an electric car now," Thor Egil Braadland of the NAF said.

"The tax benefits for electric cars are being phased out, and this is happening before many in the districts have been able to benefit from them," he added.

US to invest in Norwegian air base

The US government will invest two billion kroner in Rygge air base, Norway's Minister of Defence Bjørn Arild Gram announced Thursday.

"The American investments in infrastructure at Rygge will have a positive impact on Norwegian, Nordic and allied security," he said in a government press release.

In June, Norway's parliament agreed to enter into an additional agreement on defence cooperation with the United States. The agreement entailed increased US investment in Norwegian infrastructure.

Fosen demonstrators outside parliament on Friday

Indigenous Sami and activists will demonstrate outside of Norway's parliament on Friday morning over the ongoing row over the Fosen wind farms.

Protestors haven't announced the time of the demonstration, but Norwegian media expect the protests to begin between 10am and 11am.

Reindeer herders from the Fosen area have been invited for talks with the PM over breakfast.