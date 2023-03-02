Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Fosen protestors continue demonstrations

Campaigners are blocking the entrance to several ministries on Thursday morning, with the Ministry of Culture and Equality one of the activists' targets.

Since last week protestors have blocked the entrances to several government ministries to protest the government's inaction over the Fosen wind farm.

In 2021, the Supreme Court voided the building permits for the Fosen wind farm after ruling they infringed upon the rights of indigenous Sami. The group aim to block more than ten government buildings as part of their protest.

"We are going to reach the double-digit number of ministries that we are closing down. This is only getting worse and worse for the state," Niillas Beaska from the Norwegian Sami National Confederation told the Norwegian newswire NTB.

Police asked to remove protestors again

Norwegian police have been asked to break up the protests over the Fosen wind farm on Thursday morning. The Ministries' Security and Service Organization (DSS) has said that ministry staff have been told that the protestors will be removed.

The reason for the removal is that protestors are also blocking emergency exits. On Wednesday, police also removed activists, Greta Thunberg among them.

Two police officers carried Thunberg off while she was blocking a door at the finance ministry, according to footage on Norwegian television on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Police break up Norway wind farm protest by indigenous activists and Greta Thunberg

Foreigners on Svalbard confront PM over voting law

On a visit to Svalbard, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre was met by angry protestors on Longyearbyen over a change to the voting laws on the Arctic archipelago.

Protesters were angry that new laws meant foreigners on the island lost the right to vote unless they lived on the Norwegian mainland for three years.

Previously those living in Svalbard had the right to vote after living there on for three years. Around 30 percent of the population of Svalbard was foreign in 2022.

"And this was not an easy decision. Of course, we listened to the counterarguments. But we have responsibility for safety and stability at a time when it is particularly necessary," Støre said of the new rules.

PM: Fosen situation is regrettable

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre stopped short of apologising to the Sami community but said that the situation where wind farms have infringed on their human rights has been regrettable.

"Let me say that it is regrettable that we have come to the point where we have indigenous people who feel that their rights have been violated. The Supreme Court has ruled that, and we take that very seriously," Støre told the Norwegian newswire NTB.