Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Fosen activists continue to block several ministries

Norway's Ministry of Climate and Ministry of Business are the latest government buildings to be blocked by activists protesting the Fosen wind farm.

The protest comprises a mix of Sami and Norwegian demonstrators, with Swedish activist Greta Thunberg among their ranks.

"We have said that we are shutting down the state of Norway, department after department. What increases the will to fight is seeing how many people join the campaign. There are people visiting from all over the country, from abroad, all over Sapmi (the Sami's traditional lands) - so there are more and more of us who stand together on this," Singer and activist Ella Marie Hætta Isaksen told public broadcaster NRK.

Protestors to hold out for PM action

The Fosen protestors, who are protesting against a wind farm deemed by Norway's Supreme Court to be illegal, have turned down a meeting with energy minister Terje Aasland and are instead calling for immediate action from the PM.

"We are a bit busy now, but register that the minister is trying to entice (us with a meeting). We are not interested in hearing that he needs our help with a so-called knowledge base. He has had 505 days to follow up on the Supreme Court verdict. We have lost trust in him and demand that the prime minister clean up," Elle Nystad from the NSR-N group said.

"I have a sincere desire to find a solution to this matter, and then it would be an advantage if we could talk together. However, I take note that the campaigners do not want dialogue," Terje Aasland told the Norwegian newswire NTB.

Justice Minister pledges new consent law after rape report

Following a report that found that one in five Norwegian women has experienced being raped in their lifetime, Minister of Justice Emilie Enger Mehl has pledged a separate consent law.

"These are strong numbers. Therefore, we must take powerful measures against violence and abuse in Norway," Mehl told the Norwegian newswire NTB.

"We will submit a consent act. We will change the rape provision in the Criminal Code to make it clearer that it is not permissible to sleep with someone who has not consented to it. A no should be a no. When we look at these statistics that many of the rapes that take place are rapes in the bedroom or related to drugs, I take it very seriously, and therefore the consent act also becomes important," she added.

Norway joins new EU sanction package against Russia

The country's foreign minister has said that Norway will adopt the EU's tenth sanction package imposed on Russia.

"The government has a clear line that we stand together with the EU and other allies to ensure that the sanctions hit hard and effectively. The sanctions against Russia are unprecedented in history and are a strong expression of European unity," Anniken Huitfeldt told NTB.