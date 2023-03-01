Norwegian justice minister says government will propose new consent law

Norway’s government will work on formulating a new consent law to make consent a requirement before sexual acts.

“We will submit a consent act. We will change the rape provision in the Criminal Code so that it is made clearer that it is not permissible to sleep with someone who has not consented to it. A no should be a no. When we look at these statistics that many of the rapes that take place are rapes in the bedroom or related to drugs, I take it very seriously, and therefore the consent act also becomes important,” Norwegian Minister of Justice said to Norwegian newswire NTB.

The minister was present at the unveiling of a new study published by the National Knowledge Center for Violence and Traumatic Stress (NKVTS), which revealed that one in five women in Norway has experienced being raped.

“These are strong numbers. We must take effective measures against violence and abuse in Norway,” Mehl said of the figures.

Previously, the government has committed to a consent act as part of the political platform it was formed on in 2021. However, a bill for a consent law is yet to be submitted to parliament. Mehl set up a committee to look into the consequences of rape around two weeks ago.

The Criminal Law Council has previously suggested tweaking the existing laws on rape to include a physical or verbal expression of consent to sexual activity.

A consent law means that consent must be explicitly expressed before sexual activity. The act could be a means of tightening up the country’s rape laws as it would mean that sex with a person who has not given consent will be considered rape in legal trials.

Countries such as Denmark, Germany, Greece and England have introduced laws that confirm that sex without consent is rape.