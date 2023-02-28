Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Northern lights in southern and western Norway

With clear skies and a KP index of 7, large parts of southern and western Norway got the chance to see the northern lights on Monday evening.

"The KP index goes from zero to nine, and with a value of six, there is a high chance of seeing the northern lights," on-duty meteorologist Bente Wahl at the Meteorological Institute told the newspaper Fædrelandsvennen.

In Bergen, Norway's second-largest city, the northern lights were clearly visible to the naked eye already around 10pm.

Activists continue protest against Fosen wind farm

Opponents of the wind farm at Fosen continue to protest outside the entrance to the Norwegian Ministry of Oil and Energy. They say they will do so until the government changes course.

Activist Ella Marie Hætta Isaksen says the plan is to block the ministry.

"We will meet again here at 7am tomorrow, and we will block the ministry tomorrow as well," she said on Monday evening.

The demonstrations, which began on Sunday, and include Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg among the ranks of protestors, were organised in response to the government's lack of action over a Supreme Court ruling on the Fosen wind farm.

Demonstrations were planned to mark 500 days since the Supreme Court ruled that the Fosen wind farm violated the human rights of Sámi wild reindeer herders.

NRK to meet influencer Sophie Elise after receiving 4,000 complaints

Norwegian influencer Sophie Elise, who was recently involved in a scandal, will have a meeting with Norway's national broadcaster (NRK) on Tuesday.

"We will have a meeting with her about this tomorrow," the acting editor for NRK Entertainment, Christina Rezk Resar, told the newspaper Dagbladet.

According to the Se og Hør celebrity journalism magazine, the channel has decided to drop Sophie Elise due to the recent incident, in which a photo, which has been deleted since, appeared to show her in a picture with another female celebrity in front of the mirror where you can see one of the women holding a small bag with white powder, which many have interpreted to be cocaine.

The Broadcasting Council has received over 4,000 complaints as a result of the Instagram photo.

Three people arrested in police operation in Oslo

Three people have been arrested in a planned police operation at Kampen in Oslo on Monday afternoon.

"The operation was linked to a violent incident earlier this winter. Beyond this, I do not wish to comment on it in any further detail," operations manager Bjørn Gunnar Nysæter in the Oslo Police District told the news bureau NTB.

"I do not want to say anything about what the three people are charged with, as the work that is now being carried out may indicate the need for new investigative steps," Nysæter added.

He also noted that the police were armed during the operation and that all the arrested persons were known to the police.

New report on violence and rape in Norway

The Minister of Justice and Emergency Preparedness, Emilie Enger Mehl, is set to receive a new report on the extent of violence and sexual assaults in Norway.

The report has been prepared by the Norwegian Centre for Violence and Traumatic Stress Studies (NKVTS).

It has been nine years since the last report on the issue was published.