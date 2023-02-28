Are there any banned cat and dog breeds in Norway?

Norway has strict rules when it comes to both animal welfare and the import of animals into the country.

Furthermore, it also has bans in place for several dog and cat breeds, so if you're considering bringing your pet to the country, make sure you have a solid grasp of Norwegian animal regulations.

In this article, we will cover all the banned dog and cat breeds in the country, as well as the rationale behind the bans.

Banned dogs breeds and related restrictions

Currently, it is illegal to own six dog breeds in Norway. According to the competent authority – the Norwegian Food Safety Authority (Mattilsynet) – the list currently consists of the American Staffordshire Terrier, the Fila Brasileiro, the Pit Bull Terrier, the Dogo Argentino, the Toso Inu, and the Czechoslovakian Wolfdog.

These dog breeds are illegal as they are considered "potentially dangerous" and are "particularly aggressive, combative, and tenacious," as Mattilsynet points out on its website. The ban also includes crossbreeds with one or more of the banned breeds – in any proportion.

According to the authorities, wolf-dog hybrids also fall under the "dangerous" category, and the breed or import of any of the dogs on the list, as well as the import of their semen or embryos into Norway, are illegal.

In addition to the ban on potentially dangerous breeds, Norway also has a breeding and import ban for dogs trained to attack or defend themselves or the dog owner from other people or dogs.

Dogs with undesirable behaviours

Furthermore, it is against Norwegian law to breed, own, or import any dog which is "particularly aggressive, combative or has other highly undesirable qualities or behaviours which make them a potential danger for humans or animals."

If your dog isn't on the list of banned breeds, and if it doesn't have any of the undesirable behaviours described above, you should be in the clear.

However, if the authorities suspect that your dog is of a dangerous breed, the police and customs officers can ask you to document its breed or type in accordance with the law.

If there are any doubts about the breed, the police can terminate the dog or request that it be sent out of Norway.

Furthermore, in 2022, Norway banned the selective breeding of Cavalier King Charles Spaniels and British Bulldogs after a court ruling stated that breeding these dogs was cruel as it resulted in "man-made health problems" for the two breeds. However, they can still be bought and imported to Norway.

Banned cat breeds

When it comes to cat breeds, the restrictions in Norway are a bit more complex.

Generally speaking, keeping wild animals in captivity in the country is illegal. Regulations on foreign species allow the import of domesticated animals, including dogs and domestic cats.

However, for species that exist in both domesticated and wild forms, it is only allowed to import the domesticated forms, and – here's the important part – it is not allowed to import dogs and domestic cats that are crossbreeds with wild species.

That means that hybrid cats are not considered domesticated according to Norwegian regulations.

Therefore, if you plan to bring cats into Norway, take heed of Mattilsynet's warning: "Hybrids between domesticated and wild forms of animals up to and including the fourth generation (F4) require a special permit for import and export."

According to Dyrebeskyttelsen Norge, a charity that promotes animal welfare in Norway, examples of such cat hybrids include the Bengal and Savannah cats.

Other hybrids that can fall into this category include Safari, Ashera, and Chausie cats.

For additional information about travelling with pets (including age, documentation, and vaccination requirements), you can consult The Local's explainer on Norwegian import and export rules regarding pets here.

Pssst! Fun fact – cats are banned throughout the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard, as they're considered potentially dangerous for the local wildlife, especially birds.