Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Activists protest in front of Norway's Oil and Energy Ministry

Environmental activists and the Norwegian Sámi Association planned a major protest on Monday, with the aim of blocking all the entrances to the Ministry of Oil and Energy.

The protest was organised in response to the fact that the wind farm project at Fosen hasn't been dismantled even though the Supreme Court has said it was illegal, the Norwegian news bureau NTB reports.

The activists protested in the ministry on the night between Sunday and Monday. They were carried out from the premises by the police and transported to the police station after they did not follow orders to leave the building.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was also present at the scene and supported the activists.

The authorities claimed the demonstrators had to be removed from the site as they posed a security risk.

In a press release, they stated that the activists wanted to escalate the protest and block several buildings in the government quarter on Monday, which would prevent employees in several ministries from going to work.

Norwegian government promises more money for the military

Norway will get closer to NATO's two percent target, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre promised on Sunday.

"We will prepare for this summer's NATO summit in light of the discussions about how much we spend on defence. I can say that we will spend more money on defence in the future," he told the newspaper Dagbladet.

Prime Minister Støre acknowledged that it is difficult for Norway to achieve NATO's ambition to spend two percent of gross national income (GNI) on defence because when oil and gas prices rise rapidly, Norway's GNI also increases quickly.

The government proposed a defence budget of around 76 billion kroner for 2023, which was an increase of almost seven billion kroner from 2022. If the Prime Minister's promise materialises, the budget will be further increased.

Dead person found in tent in Bergen

On Sunday, hikers found a dead person inside a tent at Sandsli in Bergen. The police have started an investigation.

Operations manager Dan Erik Johannessen in the Western Police District stated that the police have no evidence that anything criminal has happened in connection with the person's death but that they have started an investigation at the scene, according to the newspaper Bergens Tidende.

The dead person was found in a tent in a forest clearing. The person appeared to have been lying there for a long time and has not been identified, the police added.

"The person has not been identified, and next of kin have therefore not been notified. This work is expected to take some time," the police wrote in the press release.

Oslo authorities want tighter rules for wild high school graduation celebrations

In Norway, graduating high school students are commonly known as "russ," and they're often associated with heavy partying. Now, Oslo education chief Marte Gerhardsen wants tighter rules for "russ" celebrations.

Gerhardsen wants to make "russ" celebrations more inclusive. The aim is to involve pupils, parents, schools, and county authorities more, the newspaper Vårt Oslo reports.

"The 'russ' celebrations and the run-up to them involve several factors that challenge good and inclusive school environments," Gerhardsen noted, adding that economic inequality and great exposure to intoxicating substances present significant problems.

Furthermore, Gerhardsen also wants stricter regulations related to "russ" party buses and more rigorous enforcement of the rules against advertising aimed at minors.