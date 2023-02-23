Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Norway to mark the first anniversary of the Ukraine war

Friday will mark 365 days since Russia invaded Norway, with several events across Norway to mark the occasion.

"The Ukrainian people have lived through a year of violence and war crimes, destruction and murder. Millions have been sent fleeing. So many have been killed. On February 24th, we commemorate the tens of thousands of dead and pay tribute to the Ukrainians' resilience with torchlight processions, concerts and other commemorations across the country," Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre has told Norwegian news bureau NTB.

In Oslo, the Norwegian-Ukrainian Friends Association, the Ukrainian Association in Norway and the Ukrainian Embassy have organised the city's main events. On

On Friday, Norway's parliament will raise the Ukrainian flag, while from 5pm, there will be a demonstration outside parliament. A torchlit procession through the capital, which passes the Ukrainian embassy, has also been planned. Støre will mark the occasion by attending several events in Bergen.

Norwegian publisher rules out changes to Roald Dahl books

The publisher of British Norwegian author Roald Dahl's works, Puffin Books, caused controversy by announcing that it would edit out language deemed offensive from the writer's texts in future publications.

Critics of the changes have said that the dark, macabre themes and grotesque character descriptions are a cornerstone of Dahl's style. However, those in favour of the changes have said the author regularly edited his books while still alive to remove racist and problematic depictions and language to ensure they kept up with the times so future generations could enjoy them.

The Norwegian language publisher of the books, Gyldendal, has said it would not adopt the British publisher's changes.

Influencer responds to controversy

Sophie Elise, who caused controversy after uploading and subsequently deleting a picture of her and another influencer with a small packet of white powder, says she feels like she was thrown in a tumble dryer following the fallout of the picture.

She addressed the recent controversy in the latest episode of the podcast she hosts for public broadcaster NRK. NRK had come into criticism for saying its working relationship with the influencer wouldn't be affected by the picture.

Pensioners call for seven percent raise

Norway's Pensioner Association will call for a seven percent rise in the social security settlement this spring. The demands come after the association claims that pensioners have seen their pension decrease in real terms for seven decades in a row.

"The pensioners have had a miserable income development in the last ten years - now the pensioners must become income winners in order to meet the sharp increase in the cost of living. If you add up the arrears and compensation for this year's wage and price growth, pensioners must get at least 7 per cent growth," Jan Davidsen, leader of the union, told NTB.