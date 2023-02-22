Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

New reopening date for the Folloban line

Bane Nor will decide next week whether the Follobanen will be reopened on March 5th, Norwegian publications Aftenposten and Teknisk Ukeblad report. The decision comes after a rocky start to life for Norway's most expensive transport project.

It initially closed shortly after opening in December 2022. The reason for the closure was cables needed to be replaced. Repairs to the 37 billion kroner line between Oslo and Ski have cost around 60 million kroner.

The tunnel aims to cut journey times between Oslo and Ski in half to around 10 minutes. Cables along the line have caught fire as they were only joined with electrical tape, technical and engineering publication Teknisk Ukeblad has previously reported.

The public loses faith in NRK following influencer controversy

Nearly 40 percent of respondents to a survey have said that NRK's handling of a controversy involving influencer Sophie Elise, who hosts one of its podcasts, has led to them losing faith in the public broadcaster, media industry publication Journalisten reports.

Sophie Elise uploaded and then deleted a picture of her with a female friend, who the media has not named, where one of the women appears to be holding a small packet of an unidentified white powder.

Following the incident, NRK said it would continue collaborating with Elise, real name Sofie Steen Isachsen. The picture has sparked thousands of complaints to the Broadcasting Council.

Nearly a third of Norway's drinking water lost to leaky pipes

The authorities need to do more to address leaking pipes, and water fixtures, as almost a third of potential drinking water is lost to poor infrastructure, the National Audit Office has said.

"In addition, we know that climate change can mean more drought and water shortages locally in Norway. Then it's not good to waste water like that," Karl Eirik Schjøtt-Pedersen, Auditor General, said.

"It was a national target that the leaks should be reduced to less than 25 per cent in 2020. This target was not reached. On the contrary, a third of our drinking water still disappears into the ground. That corresponds to a total annual water consumption for 4.4 million inhabitants," he added.

Man charged with attempted murder after shooting in Oslo

A man has been arrested in Romerike after a shooting at an Ikea in Oslo on Tuesday night and charged with attempted murder, the police have said.

"We are working with technical and tactical investigative steps to gradually get a picture of what has happened. We will carry out questioning of the accused, the victim and other witnesses," police said in a press release.

Public broadcaster NRK reports that a two-handed rifle, similar to an AK-47-style weapon, was used in the shooting.

Police say a man in his 30s was admitted to hospital with non-life threatening injuries following the shooting.