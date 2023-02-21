Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Norway's King Harald turns 86

On Tuesday, Norway's King Harald turns 86. The king has faced some health challenges in the past year but has nevertheless travelled around the country and carried out his official duties.

"The birthday will be celebrated privately," communications manager Guri Varpe at the Royal House told the news bureau NTB.

King Harald held several audiences last week. Among other officials, he received the President of Lithuania and his wife for lunch at the Castle, and he attended the annual meeting of Norwegian Sports Leaders-Veterans in Oslo.

Several mountain passes closed

Early on Tuesday morning, the Norwegian Road Traffic Center reported that several mountain passes remained closed.

The mountain passes affected include:

County road 53 Tyin - Årdal

County road 50 Aurland - Hol

National highway 7 Hardangervidda

National highway 15 Strynefjellet

National highway 13 Vikafjellet

The status of the mountain passes is regularly updated on the website of the Road Traffic Center.

Norway marks first anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine

Friday will mark one year since Russia's invasion of Ukraine started. In Norway, the occasion will be observed all over the country with concerts, torchlight processions, and other gestures.

Close to 100 events are planned across the country, the Norwegian-Ukrainian Friendship Association stated in a press release.

In the capital, several events will be organised in collaboration with the Ukrainian Embassy and the Ukrainian Association in Norway.

A number of public buildings will be lit up in yellow and blue, including Oslo City Hall, Holmenkollen, the Opera, and the Nobel Peace Center. There will be similar lighting in several cities across the country.

More egg donors than couples on the waiting list

For the first time, the fertility clinics in Norway report that there are more egg donors than couples on the waiting list.

In total, there are now 179 egg donors at the five clinics that offer egg donation in Norway, while there are 50 couples on the list, TV 2 reports.

In 2021, it became legal for women to donate eggs in Norway. One year after the change in the law, there were a total of 27 approved donors. At the same time, 116 couples were waiting for donor eggs.

Now, the situation has reversed, and there are more egg donors than couples on the waiting list.