The things everyone in Norway should have at home in case of a emergency

Norway is well-known as a safe and prosperous place – that's why tens of thousands of people move to the country each year.

However, even well-off societies are vulnerable to crises, regardless of their nature. From health crises to security concerns, as well as power cuts and extreme weather, you never know when life's about to become a bit more unpredictable or how long the demanding times will last.

Therefore, taking basic precautions and preparing for the unexpected in advance should definitely be something you think about every once in a while – even in Norway.

In this article, we will go through some of the common risks in Norway and official emergency storage recommendations in the country.

Why it's a good idea to plan ahead

Not every crisis is related to major international developments. Sometimes, even local issues can disrupt your daily life for several days.

Extreme weather (think storms or blizzards), power outages, and water supply contamination all fit into this category.

Power outages are especially tricky, as most people in Norway are highly dependent on electricity for heating, lighting, cooking, hot water, and electrical appliances.

Therefore, the website sikkerhverdag.no – operated by the Norwegian Directorate for Civil Protection (Norwegian: Direktoratet for samfunnssikkerhet og beredskap) – recommends being prepared to manage on your own for at least three days.

What to include in your emergency storage

The state-funded website states that people in Norway would do well to keep a small emergency reserve of things that they cannot do without, such as water, food, medicines, and heat sources.

As the DSB notes, with simple emergency supplies, most people can manage on their own for at least three days, enabling them to get through most crises.

If a protracted crisis appears, your emergency store will buy you enough time to draw up new plans and consider your next steps. At the same time, you also help ensure that those who need it most can get help first.

The Directorate for Social Security and Preparedness also offer an recommended emergency store that people in Norway are suggested to have:

Nine litres of water per person

Two packages of crackers per person

One packet of oatmeal per person

Three tins of canned food or three bags of dry food per person

Three cans of cold cuts per person

A few bags of dried fruit or nuts, biscuits and chocolate

Any prescribed medication

A wood, gas, or kerosene stove for heating

A grill or cooker that runs on gas

Candles, a flashlight with batteries, or a kerosene lamp

Matches or a lighter

Warm clothes, a blanket, and a sleeping bag

A first aid kit

A battery-operated Dab radio

Batteries and a mobile phone charger that you can use in your car

Wet wipes and disinfectant

Drying/toilet paper

Sanitary products

Some cash

Extra fuel and wood/gas/kerosene/rubbing alcohol for heating and cooking

Iodine tablets in case of nuclear incidents if you are under 40, pregnant, breastfeeding or have children living at home

New survey: Norwegians increasingly preparing for crises

In a February 2023 survey conducted by Ipsos for the DSB, 43 percent of respondents answered that they store drinking water in their homes – an increase of eight percentage points from 2021 and an increase of 16 percentage points from 2019.

DSB chief Elisabeth Aarsæther believes the pandemic and the war in Ukraine are behind the increased awareness.

"The survey shows that a lot has happened when it comes to people's preparedness awareness in 2022," Aarsæther told Norwegian news bureau NTB.

At the same time, 49 percent of respondents have thought about what to do in the event of a protracted power outage - an increase of 10 percentage points from 2021 and 12 percentage points from 2019.

Furthermore, 81 percent of respondents in the survey answered that the crises of the past two years had made them more mentally prepared to face future crises.

However, the DSB chief emphasised that the directorate is still not satisfied with the level of self-preparedness among Norwegians.

"It is good that more people are now better equipped (to deal with crises) than before, but many still have a long way to go. For example, less than half of people have stored water in their homes," Aarsæther warned.