Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Mobbing and sexual harassment allegations in the military resurface

Once again, Norwegian Broadcasting (NRK) reports that female conscripts are being exposed to mobbing and sexual harassment in the Norwegian Armed Forces. NRK also reported on similar situations last spring.

Now, Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram wants to meet the Armed Forces' leadership and union representatives.

The minister stated that he is upset by the stories that have come to light after NRK started looking into the problem.

"I will quickly meet the soldiers' union representatives and the Armed Forces' leadership to make sure that we have full commitment to working on this issue and consider further measures," Gram said during the weekend.

Four out of five Norwegians fear Russian sabotage in Norway

A recent opinion poll commissioned by the Norwegian Institute for Urban and Regional Research (NIBR) at the OsloMet University shows that many Norwegians are afraid that the Russians will carry out sabotage in Norway.

"The fear is distributed evenly throughout the country," researcher Arne Aasland told the newspaper Vårt Land.

The survey results show that four out of five Norwegians fear Russian sabotage in Norway, while only six percent of those questioned do not fear any sabotage from the Russians.

A record number of complaints aimed at the GP scheme received in 2022

In 2022, a total of 3,329 complaints were received about the GP scheme in Norway – a new record, the newspaper Aftenposten writes.

According to the newspaper, the number of complaints has increased by 44 percent in four years. The complaints regard inadequate follow-up, lack of availability, and dissatisfaction regarding treatment measures, medication, diagnosis, and referral.

Norway's Health Minister Ingvild Kjerkol is concerned about patients who are already vulnerable, have complex health problems, and need regular follow-ups by their GPs.

"That is why the GP scheme is our top priority in the 2023 budget. With this year's budget, the GP scheme has been strengthened by almost one billion kroner. The measures will take effect from 2024," she said.

Color Line cancels Norway to Denmark ferries

The majority of ferries between Norway and Denmark on Monday have been cancelled due to difficult sailing conditions. Services have been heavily disrupted since Friday due to Storm Otto.

Even though the storm has subsided, conditions at sea remain difficult. So far, the 12:15pm service between Hirtshals and Kristiansand is the only service between the two countries that is running.

The firm's services between Norway and Germany and Norway and Sweden are still in operation on Monday.