IN NUMBERS: The Bergen boroughs where the most foreigners live

At the start of last year, Bergen had a population of 286,930 people - and a sizeable international community.

The latest figures on the Bergen Municipality's website indicate that there are 43,731 registered immigrants living in the city, which accounts for 15 percent of the population. You can find out more about where Bergen's international residents come from, here.

Before we look at the figures…

According to the latest updated figures on the number of foreign born nationals in Bergen (as of early 2022), which Statistics Norway shared with The Local, several boroughs stand out when it comes to immigrants choosing to live there.

However, before we dive into the numbers, a few words on how the SSB classifies different groups of people according to country and citizenship.

As of the time of writing, the SSB's group codes were defined as follows:

G0 - Norway

- Norway G1 - The Nordic countries, excluding Norway, EU/EFTA, Great Britain, USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand (NZ)

- The Nordic countries, excluding Norway, EU/EFTA, Great Britain, USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand (NZ) G2 - Europe outside EU/EFTA and Great Britain, Africa, Asia, America except for USA and Canada, Oceania except for Australia and NZ, polar areas

- Europe outside EU/EFTA and Great Britain, Africa, Asia, America except for USA and Canada, Oceania except for Australia and NZ, polar areas G9 - Stateless and undeclared people

For the purposes of this article, we will be looking at foreigners living in Bergen that fit under the G1 and G2 codes, that is, people from Nordic countries, EU/EFTA, Great Britain, USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand (NZ), as well as Europe outside EU/EFTA and Great Britain, Africa, Asia, America except for USA and Canada, Oceania except for Australia and NZ, and polar areas. Unlike other immigration figures in Norway, these don't include children born to two foreign parents.

The ten most popular boroughs among foreigners in Bergen

Solheim had a total of 5,622 foreign residents living there in 2022. The borough had more G2 nationals (3,450) than G1 immigrants (2,172). Some 12,022 non-immigrants or people with two immigrant parents also inhabited the borough. The children of two foreign parents are classed as such as they don't automatically qualify for Norwegian citizenship at birth.

Nesttun had the second highest number of immigrants, with a total of 5,038 G1 (2,584) and G2 (2,454) foreigners. The SSB notes that 26,868 non-immigrant residents and people with two foreign parents lived in Nessttun in 2022.

The borough with the third highest immigrant population was Loddefjord (4,966), with significantly more G2 residents (3,564) residents than G1 inhabitants (1,402). In total, Loddefjord had 21,178 people who weren't immigrants or had two parents born abroad, according to the figures.

When it comes to central Bergen (Bergen Sentrum), 2,110 foreigners from G1 countries and a total of 2,653 from G2 countries were registered as living there in 2022, totaling 4,763 foriegn inhabitants. Furthermore, 15,043 non-immigrants or children who have two non-Norwegian parents were registered in the borough.

The SSB figures show that Ytrebygda had 2,065 G1 foreigners and 2,424 G2 residents, a total of 4,489. The borough also had 27,169 non-immigrant residents and citizens with two immigrant parents at the time.

After that Fridalen - Slettebakken borough ended up sixth when it comes to the boroughs with most foreign residents, with a total of 4,090 G1 (1,443) and G2 (2,647) immigrants. The borough also had 10,350 other residents and people with two immigrant parents according to the figures provided.

With a total of 3,860 foreign residents was Laksevåg , of which 1,517 were G1 foreigners and 2,343 G2 foreigners. The borough also registered 10,122 non-immigrant residents and people with two immigrant parents.

According to the SSB figures, the foreigner population in Åsane amounted to 3,664, with 1,415 G1 and 2,249 G2 foreigners registered living there. The borough also had 21,846 Norwegian residents and people with two immigrant parents at the time.

At the same time, Fyllingsdalen had a total G1 (974) and G2 (2,318) foreigner population of 3,292, as well as 16,491 non-foreign residents and people with two immigrant parents.

In Sandviken, there was a total of 2,984 G1 (1,404) and G2 (1,580) foreigners. Furthermore, 13,742 people who weren't foreign nationals or have two immigrant parents were registered in the borough.