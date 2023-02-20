How much will prices in Norway rise in 2023?

Price growth in Norway ended at 5.8 per cent in 2022. For wage earners as a whole, the average annual salary increased by 4.4 per cent last year, preliminary figures show.

That means that wage earners have had a decrease in real salary (after tax) of 1 percent from 2021 to 2022, the Technical Calculation Committee for Wage Settlements' (TBU) announced in its preliminary report on Monday.

Price growth expectations for 2023

The preliminary report also puts forward estimates for inflationary development this year. The TBU estimates that prices will increase by 4.8 percent in 2023 but notes that the forecasts are uncertain.

"The uncertainty for 2023 is particularly linked to the war in Ukraine and the effects it will have on energy prices and the krone exchange rate," the committee warned.

The Norwegian government's latest changes to the electricity subsidy scheme have been taken into account in the new forecasts.

Wage negotiations

The TBU's figures and reports – especially regarding wage increases, inflation, and purchasing power – are used as the basis for annual wage negotiations between work-life representatives in Norway.

The committee is tasked with gathering the best possible background knowledge ahead of the negotiations and presenting it in a way that minimises disagreement between the negotiating parties.

The TBU started carrying out this work in 1967.