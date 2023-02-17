Strong winds expected with storm Otto to hit southern Norway

An orange weather warning is in place, and gusts of up to 40 metres per second are expected in parts of southern Norway as storm Otto reaches Norwegian shores.

The strongest winds are expected in Sunnhorland, in southwestern Norway. However, in the counties of Adger and Telemark, strong winds of up to 25 metres per second are also likely. Coastal areas will see winds of up to 40 metres per second.

Friday’s weather warning is in place from 2pm to 7pm or midnight, depending on where one lives. As a result, the public has been asked to secure loose objects that can be lifted away by the winds.

“Secure all loose objects, avoid traffic in exposed areas, calculate extra time for transport and driving, and assess whether the journey is necessary,” The Meteorological Institute warns.

The orange weather warning also covers the cities of Stavanger and Kristiansand. You can see a map of the weather warning below.

In addition, travellers have been told to expect cancelled ferry, plane and other transport departures. Furthermore, roads and bridges may be closed due to the strong winds. The power supply could also be affected by trees being blown onto powerlines, and high waves could damage infrastructure near the sea.

State meteorologist Alexander Skeltved has also said that parents may need to consider picking their small children up from school and kindergarten rather than letting them walk home.

“People have to think about it. It can be quite scary. They should take this into account when picking up children from nursery school or school and think about whether children should go home alone,” he told regional publication Bergens Tidende.