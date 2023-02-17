Norwegian and SAS take on staff and planes from bankrupt Flyr

Norwegian has hired 100 former Flyr staff and taken six Boeing 737 Max aircraft previously leased by Flyr into operation following the airline's bankruptcy, the newspaper Dagens Næringsliv reports.

The planes will be leased to Norwegian at a fixed price and on the same terms that Flyr had, according to the estate processing of the Flyr bankruptcy at Oslo District Court.

"We got these planes on very, very attractive terms, and do not have to pay for maintenance before the planes go to the workshop," Geir Karlsen, CEO of Norwegian, told DN.

Norwegian had also bought five million kroner worth of spare parts and equipment for around five million kroner.

Of the 100 pilots and cabin crew to join Norwegian's fleet from Flyr, around 80 have already undergone courses and training required to start work with their new employer. SAS has also moved to hire staff from Flyr. The airline has said that it has taken on 72 former cabin crew from Flyr.

Flyr filed for bankruptcy at the turn of the month, shortly after it announced that it had failed to raise the funding necessary to keep the airline in operation.

The short-lived airline first took to the skies in 2021, initially running domestic flights before trying to expand into the international market.