Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Norway's energy subsidy to change

On Wednesday evening, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Finance Minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum and Oil and Energy Minister Terje Aasland unveiled the new energy support scheme.

The new system will be more precise in subsidising most households' energy prices. This is because the refreshed scheme will move from a monthly average to an hourly average when calculating support for homes.

"We are now making a good system better and more effective," Støre said.

The current electricity subsidy scheme was introduced temporarily in December 2021 and has since been extended and adjusted several times. The new system will be implemented in the autumn.

Ukraine package to be unveiled in parliament

A majority in Norway's parliament has agreed on a comprehensive support package for Ukraine. The package will send 75 billion kroner worth of civilian and military aid to Ukraine over five years.

The government will present the agreed-upon package in parliament later today, with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyj participating digitally.

The Norwegian government was harshly criticised last year for reducing its 2023 development aid budget even though the country saw gas revenue soar due to the war in Ukraine.

Fewer Norwegians are in favour of long prison sentences

There are fewer Norwegians who think that prison sentences in the country are too lenient and would want to see stricter punishments, according to a new report.

The report has been carried out by the Welfare Research Institute NOVA at Oslo Met and deals with the general legal opinion in Norway.

Only four out of ten said that punishments in Norway were too soft. This is a significant decrease from the more than 60 percent who said they wanted more substantial sentences in 2010.

More and more were also in support of alternatives to prison sentences, according to the report.

Norwegian records fourth-quarter loss

In the fourth quarter of 2022, airline Norwegian lost 39 million kroner, the company writes in an earnings update.

"For Norwegian, 2022 was characterised by strong operational performance in a year where aviation experienced significant capacity challenges across the flight paths in Europe," CEO of the airline Geir Karlsen said.

In the fourth quarter of last year, Norwegian had 4.6 million passengers compared to 3.1 million passengers in the same quarter the previous year. As a result, the occupancy rate increased to 81.4 per cent from 77 per cent in the same period the previous year.

Strong liquidity management meant that the company exited 2022 with a cash balance of 7.8 billion kroner , according to Karlsen.