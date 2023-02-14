Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Survey: Norwegians somewhat more optimistic about the economy

Norwegians still have historically low levels of confidence in the economy going forward. But Finance Norway's (Finans Norge) latest survey shows a positive development.

"The underlying indicators show that there are fewer people who are now pessimistic about the country's economy and their personal finances going forward - compared to the previous survey," managing director of Finans Norge Idar Kreutzer said, according to the news bureau NTB.

Finans Norge is the industry organisation for the financial industry in Norway. Every quarter, together with Kantar, it surveys Norwegian households' expectations for the country's economy and personal finances.

Norwegian county roads too narrow, NAF warns

Almost a quarter of Norwegian county roads are too narrow for today's traffic, according to the Norwegian Automobile Association (NAF).

The organisation has reviewed the road width of all 44,000 kilometres of county roads in Norway and found that over 11,000 kilometres of the said roads are too narrow for today's traffic, the newspaper Nationen writes.

"Every fourth meter of county road is too narrow… that's disappointing. Many of these are everyday roads for people in rural areas. Many people are terrified when they drive, or walk, on the narrow county roads," communications manager Ingunn Handagard at the NAF stated.

Handagard believes that the measurement shows that the counties need significant funding from the state to bring about a road upgrade.

Lithuania wants Norwegian fighter jets in the country

Norway currently has 200 soldiers in Lithuania. The country's president hopes that Norway will again send planes to support the NATO forces in the country.

"We hope to see your air defence forces back in our country as part of NATO's air defence mission. I remember that you, dear Prime Minister, have said that the Baltic Sea has become an important strategic sea area for Norway," Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said at a press conference in Oslo on Monday.

Before the press conference, Nauseda met with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

After Russia invaded Ukraine, Norway increased its contribution to the NATO forces in Lithuania by 50–60 soldiers. In total, there are now around 200 Norwegian soldiers in the country, and they will be there at least until 2023.

Zelenskyy thanked Norway in phone conversation with Støre

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre on Monday. During the call, Zelenskyy thanked the Norwegian Prime Minister for the new military support package, TV 2 reported on Monday.

"I thanked (Norway) for the new military package that will strengthen us on land, in the air and at sea," Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter.

He further noted that he is grateful for the five-year support package for Ukraine that the government proposed last week.

Støre and Zelenskyy are said to have also discussed further cooperation between Ukraine and Norway.

The Norwegian government announced last Monday that Norway would contribute 75 billion kroner to military aid and humanitarian assistance for Ukraine over the next five years.

Some 1,000 compensation claims reported after bad weather in northern Norway

Around 1,000 compensation claims for damages to buildings and contents have been reported after the storm which hit northern Norway particularly hard last week, figures from the insurance companies show.

The compensation claims after the storm amount to a total of 50 million kroner, according to the insurance companies, Finans Norge stated on Monday.

While a lot of damage has been reported in western Norway, the extent of damage is greatest in the north.

The claims mainly concerns roof damage, among other things, roof tiles that have been blown away by the wind.