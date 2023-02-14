The best sites for buying a used car in Norway

Most large Norwegian cities have a well-developed public transport system that people can use to get to work, meet friends in or outside the city centre, and reach most nearby sites of interest (such as shopping centres, nearby islands, and similar places of interest).

However, owning a car can make your life in Norway more comfortable and easier. Furthermore, there are also places and areas with no suitable public transport options, which can become a real problem if you need to travel to reach your workplace.

As car prices and associated fees and taxes are pretty high, a lot of people opt for used cars in an attempt to save money.

In this article, we will go over some of the most popular sites for finding used car deals in Norway and getting to know the market.

Finn.no

The Norwegian used car market is not big. That means that, for a lot of things, you have a limited number of large players that tend to be the go-to place for second-hand purchases.

Among them, one site reigns supreme – Finn.no.

Finn is Norway's most popular and most extensive online marketplace website and app. It is best known for real estate listings but also has a huge second-hand market for cars.

You can find used car offers on Finn here – just remember to click the bruktbil til salgs (used car for sale) box in the filter options.You can start buying on Finn.no after a short registration process. However, keep in mind that – as is the case with most (good) things on the internet – there are also shady actors that use the platform for nefarious purposes.

Be careful and attentive during your due diligence process, and always exercise common sense before you commit to buying anything online.

Facebook Marketplace and Facebook groups

Coming in at number two, a global tech giant with a growing e-marketplace presence in Norway – Facebook Marketplace.

Many Norwegians looking to buy a second-hand car use Facebook Marketplace due to its practicality – it's as simple as clicking on the platform and setting the desired filters for your area, budget, and car condition.

You can also browse used cars by type and several categories.

Aside from the Facebook Marketplace, a number of Norwegians also use a plethora of Facebook groups to find deals on used cars.

You will usually be able to identify the Facebook groups that fit your needs by searching for your keyword of interest (buying a car, that is, bil kjøpes) and adding the name of the city or region of Norway in which you reside (for example, if you're into books and live in the Oslo area, a good search would likely entail something like bil kjøpes/selges Oslo/Bergen).

Some of the more popular groups – as of the time of writing – include Bil kjøpes/selges/byttes, BILLIGBILER - kjøp,salg og bytteside av biler inntil kr 20.000,-, and Bil, båt, mc, verktøy til salgs, byttes, ønskes kjøpt i Norge.

No need to rush things – take your time to examine the groups suggested based on your Facebook search and join a few to get a better feel for the market.

Specialised websites

Many specialised sites focusing on the used car market have been acquired by larger companies and merged with other websites – or have succumbed to the market pressure from big competitors.

However, there are still some speciality websites around where you can find a decent number of used cars for sale.

Among them, at the time of writing, Mobile.no and Bruktbil.no stand out as online marketplaces with a good selection of used cars from both private sellers and dealerships. You can check out their offers here and here, respectively.

Note that there are also smaller specialised websites popular in individual counties and cities, so make sure to run a lot of Google searches, including your keyword of interest and the name of the town or region where you live to identify such sites.

Some of the websites you'll find – especially the local or regional ones – may only be available in Norwegian.

In any case, make sure to read up as much as you can before committing to a potential purchase. The Local has a deep-dive article on the key things you should know when buying a used car, available here.