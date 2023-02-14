Everything you need to know if you lose your job in Norway

Losing a job is never pleasant, especially if it feels like it came out of the blue or was unexpected. However, being out of a job as a foreign resident can be even more stressful as, in addition to worrying about short-term cash flow, there are other important things that are affected by losing your job, such as your residency rights and where to get support.

Therefore it's handy to know some of the basics in the event the worst happens. These are some things you should consider should you find yourself out of a job.

What are your rights?

First up, knowing your rights will help you determine whether your employer has wrongfully dismissed you. If you are fired, your employer must put into writing a legitimate and factual reason for your dismissal.

You will then work through a notice period unless you are fired for a serious breach of your contract- then, your employment will end immediately. You can also be laid off if your employer is going through financially challenging times. This means your duty to work will cease. You will need to be notified first and may be entitled to unemployment benefits from NAV.

While the terms may be used interchangeably, being laid off or made redundant is different from being fired.

You can read more about being fired or laid off on the Norwegian Labour Inspection Authority's website.

If you are a union member, you could ask for help from your union in determining whether you've been wrongfully dismissed. However, you can't join a union for help after being dismissed. Non-union members may need to go down the tribunal route if they feel they have been wrongfully sacked.

How will it affect your residency?

Many come to Norway and either register as working in the country under regulations for EEA citizens or with a work permit with a Norwegian employer.

Figuring out how being unemployed will affect your rights to live and remain in Norway is hugely important. Work permit holders must notify the local police in their area within seven days. The UDI has a wizard that will help you find the necessary contact information in your area. You can find it here.

From there, you will have up to six months to look for a new job in Norway, provided your residence permit is still valid throughout the six months.

If you have a valid residence permit as a skilled worker with an employer in Norway, you do not need to report to the UDI or the police if you are fully or partially laid off. However, you may need to apply for a new work permit when you find a new job.

The UDI does not revoke the residence permit based on layoffs, and you can stay in Norway as long as your residence permit is valid.

Those from the EEA can continue living in Norway as long as they like if they have been working in the country for over a year. If you've worked in Norway for less than a year, you will have six months to find a new job.

Financial help and welfare

Presuming you are a member of the Norwegian National Insurance Scheme, which generally means living in Norway legally and paying tax, you may be eligible for welfare or unemployment benefits from the Norwegian Labour and Welfare Administration (NAV).

You will need to register as a job seeker in addition to applying for unemployment benefits. Alternatively, you may be entitled to wages that your employer still needs to pay if the company has gone bankrupt. You can read more about the process of applying for unemployment benefits (in Norwegian) here.