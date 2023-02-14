BBC to launch new Nordic service in Norway

The British broadcaster is expanding in the Norwegian market. The TV channel BBC Nordic will be available on Norwegian television from April 17, the channel announced in a press release, according to the Norwegian news bureau NTB.

The TV channel will offer programs from BBC BRIT and BBC Earth and will replace them in the current channel mix.

Popular shows

Viewers will be able to find a lot of popular shows and programs on BBC Nordic, including documentaries from Louis Theroux, celebrity interviews with Graham Norton, natural history content from Sir David Attenborough, and the cinematic new season of "Serengeti."

Furthermore, BBC Nordic will also introduce well-received British lifestyle series, with Noel Fielding presenting "The Great British Bake Off" and Joe Lycett presenting "The Great British Sewing Bee."

BBC Nordic+ will take the BBC programs from the linear channel and repackage them into a separate video-on-demand service.

"We have examined Norwegian viewing habits and handpicked shows that we know the audience loves, together with exciting new additions in the entertainment and lifestyle area," Arran Tindall of BBC Studios said.

Pricing details expected soon

Pricing information for BBC Nordic isn't available at the time of writing, but the TV channel will be available via cable.

You can also watch BBC content on BritBox, a joint venture from the BBC and ITV that broadcasts British content. The standalone BritBox service costs 89 kroner a month, and can also be acessed by TV 2 Play and Strim customers.