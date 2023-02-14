11 romantic expressions to woo a Norwegian

While Norwegians often express their love and affection through actions, not words, it's always a good idea to familiarise oneself with ways of expressing emotions for your partner – especially if you're romantically inclined.

Is there any better motivation to freshen up your norsk love vocab than Valentine's Day?

In this Valentine's Day article, we will cover how Norwegians show affection, as well as some of the key romantic phrases that you can use if you're looking to impress a Norwegian date.

The Norwegian way of showing affection

While Norwegians have a reputation for not being big on words when it comes to showing affection, anyone who's made a Norwegian friend – or has a Norwegian partner – will tell you that they are very attentive when it comes to showing care and support, as well as spending quality time (mostly outdoors) with the people they love.

People who relocate to Norway are also often moved by the thoughtful gifts they receive from the Norwegians who become part of their life.

However, while broad generalisations might be helpful when one is trying to understand the more general culture of a country, you should always keep in mind that ways of expressing affection vary from person to person and from couple to couple.

If you've been working hard on your Norwegian language course and want to show your romantic interest all the progress you've made, trying your hand at an affectionate phrase could be the way to go – especially on February 14th.

Putting your feelings into words in a new language can be quite challenging. Therefore, The Local has prepared a short list of romantic expressions to help you articulate the kjærlighet (love) you feel without any hiccups.

Romantic Norwegian expressions to woo a date

We're starting off with the basic – short and sweet confessions of love.

Jeg elsker deg (English: I love you)

Jeg har ønsket å si dette lenge... Jeg tenker på deg som mer enn en venn (English: I have wanted to say this for a long time... I think of you as more than a friend)

Jeg er forelsket i deg (English: I've got a crush on you)

Vil du være min valentine? (English: Will you be my Valentine?)

Vil du gå på date med meg på Valentinsdagen? (English: Do you want to go on a date with me for Valentine’s Day?)

Jeg gleder meg til å gå på date med deg i dag! (English: I'm looking forward to going on a date with you today!)

Once you've got the essentials out of the way, you can move on to more specific compliments, such as: