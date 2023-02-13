Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Norwegian Police Security Service publishes threat assessment for 2023

The Norwegian Police Security Service (PST) is presenting its threat assessment for 2023 on Monday.

Russia being increasingly pressured by the war in Ukraine and the danger of further extremism are among the threats to Norway's security.

"We want to explain the threats, and we try to share as much as we can in an open way," PST's Beate Gangås told the Norwegian news bureau NTB.

The PST also warns that there is a risk of terrorist actions by extreme Islamists or the far-right in 2023.

The full threat assessment will be published on Monday around 11.30am.

Three planes struck by lightning in Tromsø

Three planes were struck by lightning while approaching Tromsø Airport on Sunday afternoon. The planes must now be checked for damage.

Widerøe's flights from Bergen and Stokmarknes, as well as Norwegian's flight from Oslo, were affected by the lightning strikes during the approach, according to Norwegian Broadcasting (NRK).

The information was confirmed by Silje Brandvoll, director of communications at Widerøe, and Grete Roald, director of communications at Norwegian.

"The aircraft is built to withstand a lightning strike, but it is also common procedure after a lightning strike for a technician to go over the aircraft to ensure that there is no damage," Brandvoll explained.

Norwegian also confirmed that they must get a technician to examine their aircraft before it can be put into traffic again.

Around 50 people evacuated after Trøndelag landslide

A landslide occurred in the early hours of Monday in Inderøy Municipality in Trøndelag. No one was injured, but around 50 residents were evacuated.

The police received a report about the landslide just after 1am on Monday. The landslide was around ten metres wide.

The collapse occurred close to a residential building at the Kvistadbakken housing estate.

"We have evacuated up to 50 residents," task leader Per Henrik Bykvist told the newspaper Adresseavisen.

All 14 homes on the road in question have been evacuated. The municipality has set up an evacuation centre for residents. An orange warning for rain has been issued for parts of Trøndelag.

Furthermore, an orange danger warning has also been issued for floods and landslides for parts of Trondheimsfjorden.

Stoltenberg to step down as NATO chief this year

According to a German newspaper, NATO wants Jens Stoltenberg to stay on for an extra six months. But a spokesperson states that he intends to quit in the autumn.

Stoltenberg's current mandate expires on September 30th this year. The NATO countries want him to stay in office for six months more, according to the newspaper Welt.

"There is an informal agreement among the Alliance's 30 member states that Stoltenberg should remain in the position of NATO Secretary General until April 2024," the German newspaper noted, referring to several unnamed sources high up in diplomacy.

However, Stoltenberg has no intention of staying in office after the autumn.

"Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg's mandate has been extended three times, and he has served for a total of almost nine years. The Secretary-General's term ends in October this year, and he has no intention of seeking another extension of his mandate," NATO spokesperson Oana Lungescu told the newspaper VG.