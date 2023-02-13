Norwegian airline Widerøe to launch new Bergen to London service

Widerøe will replace its London Heathrow to Bergen service with a new one that connects Norway’s second largest city to the English capital via a direct flight to Stanstead.

The Stanstead flights will take off from March 26th, with two departures a week initially, with the scope to increase the number of services later in the year.

Currently, the only direct services between Bergen, commonly referred to as Norway’s gateway to the fjords, are daily flights operated by Norwegian to London Gatwick, and the outgoing Heathrow route.

The flight between Stanstead, with connections to central London from the airport taking less than an hour, and Bergen will depart Norway on Friday’s at 5:10pm CET and arrive at Stanstead at 6pm GMT. The return flight departs Stanstead at 6:40pm GMT and arriving in Bergen at 2:30pm.

There will also be a second service running on Sunday’s which takes off from Bergen at 11:35am, landing in Stanstead at 12:25pm. The return leg sets of from Stanstead at 13:10pm, before touching down in Bergen at 4:00pm.

Passengers on this route will be on one of the airline’s Embraer E190-E2 aircraft, which has capacity for 110 passengers.

In recent years, Widerøe, has began expanded its international routes after initially rising to prominence as a mostly domestic airline linking smaller airports, towns and hubs with its larger regional hubs such as Bergen, Bodø and Tromsø.

Passengers arriving at Bergen via a Widerøe flight will therefore have the option to take a connecting flight with the airline to the surrounding fjord regions or different parts of Norway entirely, in addition to being able to explore the charms of Bergen itself.