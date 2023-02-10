Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Inflation rises more than expected

The latest figures from the national data agency Statistics Norway show that inflation in Norway rose to seven percent, which is above analysts' expectations.

"The most important reasons for the high price increase are still the development in electricity and food prices. In January this year, the prices of cars also increased significantly due to a tax change," Espen Kristiansen from Statistics Norway said.

Energy prices contributed to the rise even though energy prices fell by 10 percent between December 2022 and January 2023 due to the increase of 15.4 percent between January 2022 and the same month this year.

"We still see a broad and strong rise in prices for most goods and services when we compare with January last year," Kristiansen said.

Police arrest major phishing fraudster

A man in his twenties has been arrested by Oslo police and charged with gross fraud and money laundering. The arrested is allegedly a major player in the international phishing environment.

The man is said to have links to the Norwegian criminal environment and the broader international criminal milieu. Phishing is the act of trying to get a potential victim to hand over potentially sensitive information with the larger aim of defrauding them.

"The police take this type of fraud seriously, and that criminal networks pretend to be from the police. The police will never call and ask for account information or bank ID over the phone," prosecutor Fredrik Reinertsen told newswire NTB.

Jargon-busting could save the public sector significant amounts

The public sector can save considerable amounts of money by using more straightforward language, a new report from the employer organisation for the public sector KS.

"Clear language helps to improve and raise the quality of the offer to the citizens because the message is easier to understand. This, in turn, helps to strengthen democracy and equality in society. In other words, people get easier access to take care of their own rights," Kristin Weidemann Wieland, director of research at KS, said in a press release.

The survey showed that using clear language could yield a return on investment of around 30 to 300 percent.

Security service may have used drones illegally

Norway's police security service, PST, may have used drones illegally, according to a parliamentary committee.

According to the EOS committee (parliament's control committee for intelligence, surveillance and security services), drones may have been illegally used in four cases, public broadcaster NRK reports.