Driving

What are Norway’s increased traffic fine rates?

Frazer Norwell
Frazer Norwell - [email protected] • 9 Feb, 2023 Updated Thu 9 Feb 2023 12:37 CEST
image alt text
Here are the new rates for traffic fines in Norway. Pictured is a road in Norway. Photo by ben benjamin on Unsplash

Recently rates for all traffic fines in Norway were increased. So how much will the new penalties cost you if you commit a traffic offence?

Looking to move? Find your next rental apartment here.

At the beginning of the month, Norway’s traffic fine rates were increased significantly. Most rates increased by around 30 percent. 

However, while motorists are not currently being charged the new rates due to an IT issue with how fines are issued, the technical hiccup will soon be resolved

Fines for traffic offences have increased by around 30 percent under the new rules. For example, if you are caught doing 140 km/h in a 100 zone, the fine will be 15,100 kroner, where it was previously 11,600. 

The new rates take the fines for using a phone behind the wheel and running a red light has been increased to 9,700 kroner, as has tailgating. 

There is also a new fine system for those who commit multiple offences at once, such as using a phone while running a red light. 

The highest single fine will need to be paid in full, while the monetary punishments will be combined into the same penalty at 50 percent of the full fine for additional offences. However, this won’t apply when fines exceed 26,500 kroner. 

READ ALSO: Can driving offences prevent you from getting Norwegian citizenship? 

Below we’ve included the penalty rates for some of the most common offences. 

New speeding fines: 

Between 5-9 km/h over a speed limit of 60 km/h or lower- 1,100 kroner 

Between 10-14 km/h over a speed limit of 60 km/h or lower- 3,000 kroner 

Between 15-19 km/h over a speed limit of 60 km/h or lower- 5,400 kroner 

Between 20-24 km/h over a speed limit of 60 km/h or lower- 7,800 kroner 

More than 25 km/h over a speed limit of 60 km/h or lower- 12,100 kroner 

Between 5-9 km/h over a speed limit of 70 km/h or higher- 1,100 kroner

Between 10-14 km/h over a speed limit of 70 km/h or higher- 3,000 kroner 

Between 15-19 km/h over a speed limit of 70 km/h or higher- 4,800 kroner 

Between 20-24 km/h over a speed limit of 70 km/h or higher- 6,700 kroner 

Between 25-29 km/h over a speed limit of 70 km/h or higher- 9,100 kroner 

Between 30-34 km/h over a speed limit of 70 km/h or higher- 12,100 kroner 

Over 35 km/h over a speed limit of 70 km/h or higher- 14,500 kroner 

When a motorway speed limit is 90 km/h or higher, and the driver is driving between 36 km/h and 40 km/h- 15,100 kroner 

It’s also worth noting that many of these punishments come with three points on one’s licence. If a driver accumulates more than eight points over three years, their licence will be suspended. 

Other common offences: 

Running a red light- 9,700 kroner + three points 

Tailgating- 9,700 kroner + three points 

Driving on the wrong side of the road, entering a public transport lane and where driving is prohibited- 7,800 kroner + three points 

Illegal overtaking – 9,700 kroner + three points 

Driving a car on a pavement, cycle lane or footpath- 5,900 kroner + three points

Failure to give way 9,700 kroner + three points

Passengers under 15 without a seat belt- 3,520 + two points 

Driving without a seatbelt- 1,500 kroner 

Not using indicators or lights on the correct setting- kroner 3,700 

Missing plates- 3,7000 

Missing driver’s licence, vehicle registration, warning triangle or driving with a faulty speedometer- 500 kroner. 

Driving without valid insurance- 150 kroner per day

More

#Driving

Comments

Frazer Norwell 2023/02/09 12:37

Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.

Please log in to leave a comment.

See Also