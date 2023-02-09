What are Norway’s increased traffic fine rates?

At the beginning of the month, Norway’s traffic fine rates were increased significantly. Most rates increased by around 30 percent.

However, while motorists are not currently being charged the new rates due to an IT issue with how fines are issued, the technical hiccup will soon be resolved.

Fines for traffic offences have increased by around 30 percent under the new rules. For example, if you are caught doing 140 km/h in a 100 zone, the fine will be 15,100 kroner, where it was previously 11,600.

The new rates take the fines for using a phone behind the wheel and running a red light has been increased to 9,700 kroner, as has tailgating.

There is also a new fine system for those who commit multiple offences at once, such as using a phone while running a red light.

The highest single fine will need to be paid in full, while the monetary punishments will be combined into the same penalty at 50 percent of the full fine for additional offences. However, this won’t apply when fines exceed 26,500 kroner.

Below we’ve included the penalty rates for some of the most common offences.

New speeding fines:

Between 5-9 km/h over a speed limit of 60 km/h or lower- 1,100 kroner

Between 10-14 km/h over a speed limit of 60 km/h or lower- 3,000 kroner

Between 15-19 km/h over a speed limit of 60 km/h or lower- 5,400 kroner

Between 20-24 km/h over a speed limit of 60 km/h or lower- 7,800 kroner

More than 25 km/h over a speed limit of 60 km/h or lower- 12,100 kroner

Between 5-9 km/h over a speed limit of 70 km/h or higher- 1,100 kroner

Between 10-14 km/h over a speed limit of 70 km/h or higher- 3,000 kroner

Between 15-19 km/h over a speed limit of 70 km/h or higher- 4,800 kroner

Between 20-24 km/h over a speed limit of 70 km/h or higher- 6,700 kroner

Between 25-29 km/h over a speed limit of 70 km/h or higher- 9,100 kroner

Between 30-34 km/h over a speed limit of 70 km/h or higher- 12,100 kroner

Over 35 km/h over a speed limit of 70 km/h or higher- 14,500 kroner

When a motorway speed limit is 90 km/h or higher, and the driver is driving between 36 km/h and 40 km/h- 15,100 kroner

It’s also worth noting that many of these punishments come with three points on one’s licence. If a driver accumulates more than eight points over three years, their licence will be suspended.

Other common offences:

Running a red light- 9,700 kroner + three points

Tailgating- 9,700 kroner + three points

Driving on the wrong side of the road, entering a public transport lane and where driving is prohibited- 7,800 kroner + three points

Illegal overtaking – 9,700 kroner + three points

Driving a car on a pavement, cycle lane or footpath- 5,900 kroner + three points

Failure to give way 9,700 kroner + three points

Passengers under 15 without a seat belt- 3,520 + two points

Driving without a seatbelt- 1,500 kroner

Not using indicators or lights on the correct setting- kroner 3,700

Missing plates- 3,7000

Missing driver’s licence, vehicle registration, warning triangle or driving with a faulty speedometer- 500 kroner.

Driving without valid insurance- 150 kroner per day