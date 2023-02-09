Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Good quarterly results for DNB

Norwegian bank and financial institution DNB recorded 9.9 billion in income in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 3.7 billion kroner from the same time a year before.

"We look back on a completely extraordinary year with the reopening, geopolitical unrest and unusually high price growth. In a troubled financial market, the Norwegian economy has once again shown resilience, and Norwegian companies have really impressed me with their ability to adapt. DNB is well equipped to support private customers and businesses through uncertain times," DNB CEO Kjerstin Braatehn said in a stock exchange announcement.

The bank will pay out 12.5 kroner per share to shareholders, amounting to around 19 billion kroner in dividends.

Last year the bank made 32.9 billion, an increase from 25.4 billion the year before.

Norwegian aid workers injured in Ukraine return home

Two Norwegian aid workers injured in Ukraine landed back in Norway on Wednesday evening, the Norwegian Armed Forces confirmed to the news bureau NTB. They arrived back on a SAS flight from Cologne.

"The Norwegian Directorate of Health can confirm that the Norwegian Medevac plane will land at Gardermoen on Wednesday evening. By agreement with Sander Sørsveen Trelvik and Simon Johnsen, we can confirm that they are on board the plane. We cannot comment on where they will be transported after landing in Norway," Steinar Olsen from the Norwegian Directorate of Health told NTB.

Norwegian civil servants call for a real wage increase

Ahead of the wage negotiations this year, the Norwegian Civil Service Association has called for a wage increase in real terms.

A number of industries saw wages fall in real terms last year due to inflation. The Norwegian Civil Service Association has called for a potential strike if its terms are not met this year.

The union will also choose to negotiate centrally rather than locally this year.

"We assume that we have had real wage declines for two years in a row. This year we don't just need to maintain the real wage, but an increase," Ellen Dallen, deputy union chair, told NTB.

Cocaine use among young people increasing

Some 4.7 percent of those aged between 16 and 30 have used cocaine in the past year, according to figures from the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH).

The survey showed increased cocaine use but also that cannabis was Norway's most widely used illegal drug.

Cocaine, ecstasy/MDMA and amphetamines were the most widely used drugs among young people in Norway after cannabis.