Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Hurricane-force winds and rain cause massive disruption in northern Norway

Schools have been closed, and ferries, planes and buses have been cancelled due to a storm along Norway’s north-westerly coast.

Speeds of up to 39.6 metres per second have been recorded in Lofoten. Gusts stronger than 32.6 metres a second are considered hurricane force.

Posten has stopped deliveries in several areas, and several bridges along the E10 from Tjeldsund and down Lofoten towards Moskenes will be closed for periods. The bridges close automatically if the winds get too intense.

The Norwegian Meteorological Institute has issued several weather warnings as a lot of rain and wind is expected in parts of Nordland and Troms. The public has been asked to secure loose objects. There is also a high risk of avalanches in Tromsø and Lyngen and Troms and Finnmark.

PST: Koran burning may increase the threat of terrorism

The Norwegian Police Security Service (PST), the country’s counter-terrorism and intelligence service, has warned that burning the Koran may make Norway more of a target to Islamist extremists.

Last week police rejected an application from the highly controversial and Islamophobic group SIAN to burn the Koran in front of the Turkish embassy.

Tom Cruise to return to Norway

American film star Tom Cruise will return to Norway to record another Mission: Impossible film, the Norwegian Film Institute has confirmed to radio station P4.

“Tom Cruise finds the most spectacular locations, and we know that the film will partly be shot in Svalbard,” Dag Asbjørnsen from the Norwegian Film Institute told P4.

Cruise, famous for filming his own stunts, has previously filmed scenes from two other films in the franchise in Norway.

Norway to donate 150 million to Turkey and Syria following the earthquake

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre has confirmed to the Norwegian newspaper VG that the country will send aid to Turkey and Syria.

“It is a deep tragedy. People have had their lives brutally robbed, and many are injured. It has made a deep impression to see the pictures and the suffering.

We have initiated a number of measures to help,” he said.

More than 5,000 people have been confirmed dead following the quake which hit Turkey and Syria.