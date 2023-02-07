Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

DNB warns about explosive increase in fraud attempts

Recent figures from DNB show an explosive increase in digital fraud attempts over the past year.

The newspaper VG reports that Norway's largest bank averted fraud attempts worth over 1 billion kroner kroner last year.

There are almost ten times as many attempted frauds now as in 2018.

"We have stopped transfers for certain companies that would have led to bankruptcy if they had lost the money. We are absolutely sure of that," Terje Aleksander Fjeldvær, head of fraud prevention work at DNB, told the newspaper.

According to the bank, fraud attempts are more advanced than before and affect both private individuals and companies.

Labour Party registers worst ratings ever in a Kantar opinion poll for TV 2

The Labour Party (AP) registered the lowest support it ever got in a Kantar poll for TV 2, with just 16.9 percent of support, a decline of 2.6 percent from January.

On Monday, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre acknowledged the results and said that Norway is going through challenging times.

"These are bad numbers. I can only repeat that we are in challenging times... For me, it is crucial that we manage to work our way out of this and gain control over prices for both electricity and food, as well as general inflation. So, I hope we will gain trust when we reach these goals," Støre told TV 2.

The Centre Party's (SP) support grew from 6.2 percent in January to 7.4 percent in February. The Socialist Left Party (SV) registered 10 percent of support, an increase of 1.3 percent from January.

Survey: Large majority in favour of Norwegian weapons for Ukraine

Almost nine out of ten respondents want to send Norwegian weapons to Ukraine, according to a new survey. At the same time, eight out of ten respondents believe that Ukraine must not cede areas to Russia.

The Norwegian Institute for Urban and Regional Research (NIBR) at Oslo Met has taken a closer look at Norwegians' attitudes towards Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The survey was carried out by Respons Analyze for the research project Proruss, the newspaper Vårt Land reports.

The survey also reveals that nine out of ten believe the Crimean peninsula belongs to Ukraine. At the same time, an equally large proportion say that the West is not to blame for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Norwegian parliament issues Tiktok warning

On Monday, the Norwegian parliament's (Storting) administration urged parliamentary representatives and staff to exercise caution when using apps on their mobile phones.

In a message entitled "Tiktok and other apps", the Storting administration urged general caution when installing and using apps on phones and tablets, the newspaper Dagbladet reports.

"Privacy, in particular, may be at risk," the warning says.

Minister of Justice Emilie Enger Mehl (SP) admitted to TV 2 last week that she had Tiktok installed on an official mobile phone for a period of one month while she was Minister of Justice.

The controversial app is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, which collects user data. Critics warned that sensitive information could end up in the hands of the Chinese authorities.