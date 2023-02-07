Norwegian word of the Day For Members

Norwegian word of the day: Omstridt

Frazer Norwell
Frazer Norwell - 7 Feb, 2023
Today's Norwegian word of the day is a controversial one.

We hope you’ll agree that today’s Norwegian word of the day is worth knowing and doesn’t become a point of contention.

What is omstridt

Omstridt is an adjective meaning something which there is a lot of disagreement or conflict around. This could be a topical discussion related to politics, societal issues, or physical conflict. 

The word is made up of the adverb om, which usually means something similar to "about” or sometimes “if”, and the verb å stridemeaning to fight, disagree or be in conflict.

If something is said to stride imot something else, the two sides contradict each other. Det strider mot mine moraler means “that goes against my morals”.

Why do I need to know this

It’s a word you will commonly see in printed form, particularly in the news. This is because it describes something around which there is an ongoing conflict where there are two (or more) clearly defined opposing camps.

The conflict may be over an idea, or it may also be a physical one. Thus omstridt is also used in war reporting.

In a debate, the disagreement or discussion is more likely to be described as omstridt the longer it has gone on.

Ut mot omstridt praksis: – Politikerne belønnes med utenlandsturer

Out against the controversial practice- politicians are rewarded with foreign trips 

Vil ha tilbake omstridt avgift

Wants to bring back controversial tax

