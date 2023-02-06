Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Norway moves to ban an "MC club"

While they don't have a long history in eastern Norway, the MC club (also known as an outlaw motorcycle club) Satudarah has already shown a predisposition to violence and serious crime, according to the Norwegian police. Internationally, the club is often connected to drug dealing and organised crime.



A stabbing in Lillestrøm and a recent shooting in Oslo are only some of the cases in which the authorities believe the perpetrators could be connected to the Satudarah MC (SMC).

The police now want to take Satudarah to court and ban them completely.

"We believe that the main purpose of Satudarah in Norway is to engage in crime," Anders Rasch-Olsen, the head of the Special Operations Section (SO) in the Oslo Police District, told Norwegian Broadcasting (NRK).

In 2021, a new law was introduced that allows courts to ban criminal gangs. The Satudarah motorcycle club is the first organisation that the authorities want to use the law against.

Significant avalanche danger in several places in Norway

During the weekend, the level of avalanche danger warnings was raised from moderate to significant in several places in Norway.

There is now a significant avalanche danger in Helgeland, Tromsø, Lofoten og Vesterålen, Indre Troms, Lyngen, and multiple other districts. At the same time, there is also a moderate danger of avalanches in Romsdal, Sunnmøre, Hardanger, and Indre Sogn.

"Due to persistently weak layers in the snow cover, avalanches can become very large. Some can go in all directions, but mountainsides, where a lot of snow has accumulated in recent days, are at particular risk," Varsom.no warns.

Furthermore, on Sunday, the national weather warning system also noted that a lot of snow was expected between Sunday and Monday on mountain passes in northern Norway.

Subwoolfer finally removes masks

Subwoolfer, a mysterious musical pop duo of two intergalactic masked wolves who represented Norway at the 2022 Eurovision competition, finally took off their masks.

To some surprise, the wolves ended up being Norwegian singer Gaute Ormåsen and British-Norwegian boy band A1 singer Ben Adams.

At Saturday's Melodi Grand Prix (MGP) show in Trondheim Spektrum, the two threw away their masks, and the Norwegian people could breathe a sigh of relief – and end all speculations.

"The cat is out of the bag," the presenters cheered.

A year after the song "Give That Wolf A Banana" was released by the secretive duo, it felt right to reveal their real faces, the record company Universal Music in a press release on Saturday evening.

New ship with Russian aluminium docks in Norway

On Friday last week, a ship registered in Malta docked in Oslo with several thousand tonnes of aluminium from Russia in its cargo.

This is the third time since the Russian invasion of Ukraine started that such a delivery has taken place, according to the E24 site.

The shipment is intended for the car parts manufacturer Benteler Automotive at Raufoss, according to documentation that E24 has seen.

The sender, aluminium giant Rusal, was founded by oligarch Oleg Deripaska, who is subject to sanctions in both the EU and the US.

However, after lowering his stake in the company, neither Rusal nor the aluminium are subject to sanctions.

Thus, Russian aluminium can still reach Norwegian ports as long as it is not on board Russian ships. In May 2022, Norwegian ports were closed to Russian vessels, with the exception of fishing vessels, after Norway joined the EU's sanctions.