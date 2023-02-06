TELL US: Have you ever offended a Norwegian?

Most of us have unintentionally made a cultural faux pas, offended someone, and been on the receiving end of such interactions.

In any modern, international, and multicultural society where diverse attitudes, customs, and opinions mingle and clash, such situations are bound to arise now and again.

So, have you ever offended Norwegians – or been offended by a Norwegian? Where did it happen (for example, in the workplace or at a bar)? What exactly happened?

Please take a few moments to fill out our short survey below. We will try and include your answers in a future article on potential cultural faux pas that international residents tend to commit in Norway.

Also, we plan to do an article that would explore the reverse – how Norwegians tend to make similar mistakes.