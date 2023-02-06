How you can watch Super Bowl 2023 in Norway

In the early hours of Monday morning, one of the most-watched sporting events in the world will go ahead while most of the rest of the world will be tucked up in bed.

While the Super Bowl may be the most anticipated Sunday afternoon in the United States, the game will be watched by bleary-eyed Norwegian fans in the early hours of Monday morning.

It’s not just sports fans who keep their eyes on what’s arguably considered the most important event in the American sporting calendar. Many also follow the annual half-time shows and, of course, the commercials which make a splash worldwide.

If you want to watch the event on TV, you’ll be perhaps surprised, or not if you are a regular viewer of the NFL in Norway, to find that it won’t be available on traditional television.

Instead, the Norwegian news publication’s VG production arm VGTV has the exclusive rights to broadcast the NFL in Norway. So far this season, they have been showing two games each weekend. They will, of course, also be broadcasting the showpiece event.

To watch the event, you must have a VG + Sport subscription. The studio broadcast will begin at 10:30pm on Sunday 12th, with the match beginning at 12:30am on Monday, February 13th. VG + Sport is currently available for 129 kroner per month for the first month.

VG + Sport also comes with NBA, Serie A and Copa del Rey coverage if you are wondering whether forking out the monthly price for one event is worth it.

For those who would rather watch the broadcast in English, or another language for that matter, using a VPN is another option. But you will likely also have to pay for a subscription with your broadcaster of choice. Broadcasters and streaming services have also moved to make it harder to stream content from outside their broadcast country.

If you fancy heading out to a bar to soak up the Super Bowl atmosphere, you will likely be disappointed. Norway has extremely tight licensing laws, which means many establishments will be closed, let alone able to serve alcohol before the game even ends.

However, other venues will be showing the Super Bowl. For example, the largest cinema in Norway, the Coliseum in Oslo, has an event planned for the showpiece event.

Many may also prefer a more personal feel. In that case, feel free to host your own event, provided you don’t disrupt the neighbours or head to one held by somebody else. If you are new to Norway or have yet to meet any fellow America Football (or just football, depending on which side of the Atlantic you hail from), then it may be worth joining a group or page on social media to find other like-minded fans. One of the largest in Norway is NFL fans Norway / Norge on Facebook.