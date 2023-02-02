Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

The government unveils a ten-point plan to lower prices and improve supermarket selections

Norway’s government has said it has a ten-point plan to improve competitive conditions and contribute to better consumer selection.

Norwegian Minister of Trade Jan Christian Vestre told newswire NTB that the government hasn’t ruled out introducing other measures either.

It said it was investigating the practice of supermarkets announcing price rises in the media ahead of time and finding out who is profiting from price increases.

Other measures also include cracking down on measures which squeeze smaller competitors and new players out of the market in several different ways, in addition to giving the Norwegian Competition Authority greater powers to intervene.

Last year was the highest for wage growth since 2008

Statistics Norway reports that wages rose by 4.6 percent last year, the highest in 14 years. However, despite the significant rises, real wages fell last year.

The wage growth in 2022 is the highest we have measured since 2008. Nevertheless, we were able to shop for less on average last year, as prices increased significantly more.

When measured by the consumer price index (CPI), inflation rose by 5.8 percent in 2022. This means a 1.2 fall in real-term wages overall.

However, as wages can differ significantly between sectors, workers in Norway may have seen smaller and larger drops or increases in real wages depending on their profession.

Government parties still struggle in the polls

Norway’s government parties are still lagging behind in the polls, the latest figures from a survey carried out for public broadcaster NRK and the newspaper Aftenposten by Norstat.

Both parties saw decreases in popularity, the Labour Party by 1.5 percentage points and the Centre Party by 1.1 percentage points.

If an election were held, the Labour Party would receive 21.2 percent in local elections, while the Centre Party would manage 8.1 percent.

Still, the figures for local elections are much more encouraging than if a general election was held. Then, just 17.5 percent would vote for Labour, and the Centre Party would hover over the barrier limit with 5.4 percent of the vote.

Flytoget and VY to fight over eastern Norway train licence

Two state-owned firms are locking horns over the right to operate trains in eastern Norway. This is because a planned division of the railway services in eastern Norway has been scrapped, the newspaper VG reports.

Previously both firms were set to have a share, but now the companies will compete for the exclusive right to operate trains in the area.