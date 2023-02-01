Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Supermarket chains to put up prices today

Today's a dreaded D-day for many shoppers as they discover how much supermarket chains in Norway have adjusted prices upwards.

Chains typically change prices wholesale twice a year, once in February and once more in July. However, due to increasing food and inflation over the past 12 months, extra attention has been given to the price rises set to come today.

Several chains have announced through the media that rises could be heavy. Industry experts also expect some products to increase by around 10 percent.

The government has been critical of the practice of announcing price rises through the media, claiming that it amounts to price fixing.

Norway's most popular baby names

Nora, Jakob and Noah were the most popular baby names in Norway in 2022, according to new figures from the national data agency Statistics Norway.

Emma was the second most popular girls' name, followed by Olivia, Ella and Sofie/Sophie. Emil, Lucas and Oliver were the other most popular boys' names. Newcomers to the list this year are Iben, Sara and Theodore.

Jakob has seen a resurgence as a popular baby name. It was hugely popular in the 19th century but declined towards the 1950s.

However, since 2017 it has claimed the top boys' name four times.

Flyr files for bankruptcy

Norwegian airline Flyr has filed for bankruptcy and cancelled its flights after it failed to raise financing earlier in the week, public broadcaster NRK reports.

In addition to cancelling flights, the airline has also suspended all ticket sales.

"This is a sad day. We have given our all and tried our best to create a good product and a place where the employees are happy. But we have fallen short," chairman and founder Erik Braatehn told NRK.

The airline announced the bankruptcy in a stock exchange announcement on Tuesday evening. The airline has asked customers to contact their credit card companies for refunds for tickets and journeys that will not go ahead.

Flyr bankruptcy could push up ticket prices

Aviation expert Frode Steen has told news and financial site E24 that the bankruptcy of Flyr means that ticket prices in Norway will likely go up.

He said that a combination of there being less competition and fewer seats available for travellers means that ticket prices in Norway may be pushed up.

He added that domestic routes were unlikely to be affected, but popular tourist flights were.