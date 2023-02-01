Revealed: Norway's most popular baby names

National data agency Statistics Norway announced the most popular baby names of 2022 on Wednesday, with Nora/Noora/Norah and Jakob/Jacob being the two most popular names for boys and girls.

The other top girls' names were Emma, Olivia, Ella, Sophie, Leah, Frida, Sophia and Sara. Iben and Sara were new entries into the top then, Statistics Norway said.

Noah, Emil, Lukas, Isaac, Willian, Phillip, Axel and Theodor were the most popular boys' names. Jacob was top after being Norway's ninth most popular name in 2021. Jakob was extremely popular in the 19th century before falling out of favour by the fifties.

However, 2022 marked the fourth year Jakob has been the most popular boy's name since 2017. Public broadcaster NRK reports that traditional Norwegian names are back in fashion when it comes to parents naming their newborns.

"We see that old Nordic names are starting to come back. Names that were widely used 100 years ago, such as Einar, Ingrid, Olav, Sigurd and Astrid," Ivar Utne from the University of Bergen told NRK.

Despite that, Statistics Norway pointed to a trend of parents giving their children more unique names. Almost eight percent of girls were given unique names, compared to seven percent of boys. From 2021, the number of children with different names has increased by five percent.

"Although there are not necessarily the biggest changes in the top lists, we see that more and more people are choosing less common names. It is not unnatural to assume that we are in a period where the individual gets more space," Anders Sønstebø from Statistics Norway said.

Meanwhile, the researcher from the University of Bergen, Utne, said that there had been a trend towards English and biblical names over the past two decades.

"It increased from the 1970s and 80s onwards. Most of the names that are given to children are names that we share with large parts of Europe, including the biblical ones," he explained.

A slew of names are also in danger of going extinct in the coming years, according to Statistics Norway. Halfrid, Berta/ Bertha, Hjørdis, Aagot, Thorbjørg, Borgny, Odlaug, Alfhild, and Vally were the names in danger of dying out.