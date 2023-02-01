Norwegian airline Flyr files for bankruptcy

Flyr's bankruptcy filing comes after the airline said it failed to secure financing earlier in the week. The announcement was made via the Norwegian stock market on Tuesday evening.

"The board of directors of the company has today decided to file for bankruptcy at Oslo City Court and will file for bankruptcy tomorrow, February 1st 2023. The board's decision is unanimous and is due to the fact that there is no longer a realistic opportunity to achieve a solution for the short-term liquidity situation," the company wrote.

The airline has cancelled all flights and suspended ticket sales. The airline's website went down after the announcement but is back online with news of the bankruptcy.

"This is a sad day. We have given our all and tried our best to create a good product and a place where the employees are happy. But we have fallen short," chairman and founder Erik Braathen told public broadcaster NRK.

Meanwhile, managing director Brede Huser has apologised to customers and said they should contact their credit card companies to be refunded for any tickets that they have purchased. Some 400 employees are likely to lose their jobs due to Flyr going bust.

Norway's consumer rights watchdog, the Norwegian Consumer Council, has said that those who paid by a card should be able to receive a refund via the bank.

"As a consumer, you must make a claim to Flyr, and then the claim to the card issuer. Then you get your money back. With some, it goes quickly, with others, it takes longer," Thomas Iversen from the Norwegian Consumer Council told public broadcaster NRK.