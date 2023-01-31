Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Trade Minister issues warning to grocery industry ahead of expected price hike

On February 1st, prices will be further increased in Norwegian stores, and several industry heads have announced a price jump of around ten percent.

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Jan Christian Vestre, is closely monitoring how much grocery prices will increase on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, he said the government would implement new measures if the industry did not demonstrate social responsibility.

"If we see that prices are increasing more than expected, without there being good reasons for it. Or if we have the slightest suspicion that someone is trying to profit from this. Then the list (of measures) will be longer," Vestre told the Norwegian news bureau NTB.

Norway ends up in fourth place on international corruption index

Transparency International's annual corruption index ranked Norway the world's fourth least corrupt country.

Denmark ended up on top, with 90 out of a possible 100 points, followed by Finland and New Zealand with 87 points.

Norway is in fourth place with 84 points, and thus for the first time, ahead of Sweden (with 83 points), Transparency International wrote in a press release.

Norwegian oil fund to presents key figures for 2022

Norway's oil fund chief Nicolai Tangen is expected to present the main figures on the results of the fund's investments in 2022.

Last year was a turbulent one in the world economy, at the same time as Norway registered enormous revenues from the oil and gas sector.

The oil fund, or Government Pension Fund, is one of the world's largest – it owns almost 1.5 percent of all listed companies in the world.

Vipps warns against new fraud attempts

On Tuesday, Vipps warned customers in Norway against attempted fraud that involves scammers setting up a fake Vipps website.

The fraudsters are apparently sending out text messages and emails with a link to the fake website.

"Vipps will never contact you by email and ask you to share sensitive information," communications manager Caroline Lunde at Vipps said.

"If you feel unsure about something, please go to the Vipps app. There we communicate directly and safely with our users," she added.

Norway introduces new sanctions against Russia

Norway has introduced a new round of sanctions against President Vladimir Putin and the Russian regime, the government announced on Monday.

The sanctions mirror the EU's ninth sanctions package, which was adopted on December 16, the government wrote in a press release.

"It is absolutely necessary to react to Russia's brutal warfare in Ukraine. Norway, therefore, continues to stand together with the EU to strengthen the sanctions against Russia," Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt noted.

The new sanctions package introduces further restrictions on goods and services that are important to Russia.