Norwegian airline Flyr faces uncertain future

On Monday, Flyr said that they had failed to raise enough funds and that the board must now consider whether there are alternatives to support further operation.

The statement generated a lot of uncertainty both in the market and among passengers.

Flight analyst Hans Jørgen Elnæs told TV 2 that he expects Flyr to provide more clarification on Tuesday.

"I think there should be a clarification during the day. Today, Flyr does not have any routes on the programme. They were not supposed to fly any routes today. The next flight is early Wednesday morning. By then, there should be a clarification on the company's future," Elnæs told the channel, adding that – in his opinion – the chance that someone will step in with the money required to keep the airline afloat is not big.

"This is the most serious situation Flyr has ever been in. They are completely dependent on bringing in new capital, but they have not succeeded in that," Elnæs stated.

Flyr: Nothing new to report

On Tuesday morning, Flyr had no updates to share with the media.

"We will provide an update as soon as we have something new to report, and we are sorry that it creates uncertainty among our passengers.

"If flights are cancelled, the guests will be notified directly," Lasse Sandaker-Nielsen, director of public relations and communications at Flyr, told the Norwegian news bureau NTB.

Consumer Council recommendation to passengers

On Monday, Norway's Consumer Council advised passengers with Flyr tickets to act as if things were normal for the moment – but to also keep an eye out for other travel options.

"If you are going to travel with Flyr, you have to follow the news," senior legal advisor Thomas Iversen at the Consumer Council said.

Flyr was unable to collect the 700 million kroner in fresh funds that the board said the company needed to support its business. Thus, the airline's future is now in danger.

Iversen explained that, should Flyr go bankrupt, it would not be able to arrange free rebookings - as consumers are usually entitled to.

Due to the uncertainty, the Consumer Council advisor also warned against booking tickets with Flyr until further notice.