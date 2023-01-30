Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Norwegians have little faith the world will get better, new survey shows

Six out of ten Norwegians believe that living conditions in the world will get worse in thirty years. Almost half of them think things will get worse in Norway as well, according to a new survey carried out by Norstat for Norad, the Directorate for Development Cooperation.

Some 64 percent believe that living conditions in the world will worsen in 2050, and only 16 percent believe in improvements, Norwegian news bureau NTB reports.

Furthermore, 46 percent think things will get worse in Norway, while 33 percent think things will get neither better nor worse.

Just over 1,100 people took part in the survey, which was carried out in November.

Around 300,000 loaves of bread are thrown away every day in Norway

Every day, around 300,000 loaves of bread end up in Norwegian trash bins. Well over 100,000 of these loaves are thrown away daily in shops, while households throw away about 170,000 loaves, according to the Norwegian Institute for Sustainability Research (Norsus).

"This means that over 200 loaves of bread are actually thrown away every minute in Norway," the managing director of the company Too Good To Go Norway, Johan Ingemarsson, told the newspaper Nationen.

According to Matvett and Norsus, every Norwegian throws away an average of 43 kilos of edible food a year. That corresponds to every fifth shopping bag.

Landslides in Stad

Around 25 people and two dogs have been evacuated after two landslides took place in Nordfjordeid in Stad on Sunday afternoon.

A house was hit by a 50-metre-wide landslide that crossed Torheimvegen in Nordfjordeid on Sunday afternoon. No one was injured, but two people who were in the house were evacuated, according to the Western Police District.

A bit later, a smaller landslide took place right next to the first landslide.

"As of now, 25 people and two dogs have been evacuated from a total of 12 homes," the police wrote on Sunday.

A clear majority of residents oppose more and taller high-rise buildings in Oslo

Almost half of the respondents in Oslo are against the construction of even taller buildings in Oslo compared to today.

A third of respondents support the idea, and almost one in five have no opinion on the matter, according to a poll conducted by InFact for the newspaper Nettavisen.

Today, Oslo Plaza is the capital's tallest building at 117 metres.

The high-rise construction plan will now undergo political consideration before it is considered by the Oslo City Council.