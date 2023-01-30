Reader insights Paywall free

TELL US: What are the secrets of a successful relationship with a Norwegian?

30 Jan, 2023
A couple stand on a rock near Hovedøya in the Oslofjord. Photo: Andreas Rønningen on Unsplash

Many people who get together with a Norwegian find the culture is more foreign and trickier to handle than they first thought. We'd love to hear about how readers in relationships with Norwegians have learned to manage the cultural divide.

Obviously, the cultural differences which crop up will vary depending on whether you, the non-Norwegian partner, are from Belgium or Brazil, Germany or Ghana, Shanghai or Sweden, but we want to collect as many experiences of relationships with Norwegians, and as much advice for other foreigners as possible.

 

