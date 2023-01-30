Discover Norway: Nine unmissable events in Norway in February 2023

The winter holidays

This event is unmissable, because you literally can't miss it- especially if you have school-age children. Kids up and down Norway will have a week off school in mid-February.

Vinterferie is on a different week, depending on where you live in Norway. For example, the children from Bergen are off at a different time from the kids in Oslo.

While employees can't expect any time off, many take annual leave during the period. One of the most popular things for families to do during vinterferie is head to the mountains for some alpine or cross-country skiing.

Fastelavn

Again this may be a bigger deal for young children, but plenty of adults can expect an invite to fastelavn celebrations across Norway.

It is mainly celebrated in kindergartens where the kids make Fastelavnbolleror or homemade decorations. Fastelavn falls on a Sunday, but you can expect an invite to your child's kindergarten in the days before to try a bun or see the decorations they made.

Fastelavn is on February 19th. It is a Northern European tradition that is a part of karneval celebrations.

Grayson Perry Exhibition at the National Museum

Grayson Perry's Fitting in and Standing Out exhibition runs throughout February. Grayson Perry is one of Britain's most celebrated and acclaimed artists. It is the artist's, famous for his trademark satirical depictions of English cultural life, first solo exhibition in Norway.

It features ceramics, tapestries and sculptures from the 1980s until today. Perry will also share personal views on identity, taste and gender roles, and the art world's oddities via audio guides.

The exhibition is available throughout February.

The final round of Eurovision qualifiers

Fans of the cultish cultural phenomenon that is Eurovision can get the inside track on Norway's entry for 2023 if they happen to be in Trondheim on February 4th.

Confetti cannons will be at the ready as the final of the Melodi Grand Prix (the contest which decides Norway's Eurovision entry) will be held in Trondheim Spektrum. Unfortunately, the original run of tickets is sold out. However, verified resale tickets are currently on sale.

If you miss out on tickets, you can always tune in and watch public broadcaster NRK's broadcast of the final.

Get out for the day, Kristiansand

Sunday, February 5th, will be the annual "get out for the day" in Kristiansand. A wide variety of activities will be free and open to everyone with the goal of getting the public out and about and active.

The day also called National Hiking Day (nasjonal turdag), is free and open to everyone. Visit Sørlandet says those from all cultural and language backgrounds are welcome. The day will have kids' events, and people are encouraged to bring food to grill at the BBQs provided. You can read more (in Norwegian) here.

An opportunity to see the world's oldest runestone

Norway has long captured the imagination of history buffs worldwide, Vikings, runestones, and Norwegians discovering North America long before Columbus.

A rare opportunity to see the world's oldest runestone will end in February. The recently discovered stone is a relatively new find and will be displayed in the Norwegian Museum of History in Oslo until February 26th.

The museum is found in Oslo, and you can read more about the exhibition here.

Speedfriending Stavanger

Located on Norway's west coast is Stavanger, a famous city with ex-pats and international workers due to the charming town and the local oil and gas trade.

On Wednesday, February 1st, there will be a Speedfreinding (like speed dating but for friends) event at the Clarion Hotel in Stavanger. The event is free to attend, and all are welcome, although the description emphasises working professionals.

There will be two parts, followed by a mingling session with beers. You can find out more information here.

English standup comedy in Oslo

There will be a couple of English standup comedy shows and English-speaking standup comedians in Oslo. First up is Dara O Briain, who has two shows (one sold out) at the Folk Theatre.

After that, Niue Scene in Torshov, Oslo, is hosting a standup comedy show on February 2nd.

Valentines day

In case you needed reminding, February 14th will be valentines day in Norway (and the rest of the world). While it's smaller in Norway than in other countries, you can still expect plenty of restaurants offering special menus if you do decide to take someone special out for dinner and drinks.