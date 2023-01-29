Several mountain passes in southern Norway closed on Sunday due to bad weather

The road traffic centre announced at 7 o'clock on Twitter that three of the mountain crossings were closed to traffic on Sunday morning.

The roads in question include county road 50 Aurland-Hol and county road 53 Tyin-Årdal. In addition, national highway 7 over Hardangervidda is closed until noon, while national highway 52 over Hemsedalsfjellet is at risk of being closed.

Convoy driving has been implemented on national highway 13 Vikafjell, European highway 16 Filefjell, and national highway 15 Strynefjellet, news bureau NTB reports.

On European highway 134 Haukeli, there is a queue between Vågslid and Haukeli due to bad weather.

"The road can be closed at short notice," the road traffic centre warned.