Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

UDI uncovers fake diplomas in work permit applications

Last year, the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration uncovered the use of hundreds of counterfeit credentials from those from outside the European Economic Area (EEA), the Norwegian newspaper Aftenposten reports.

It detected the bogus education certification when it began receiving abnormally large applications from a few countries.

It began with applications from a number of Turkish citizens who claimed to be trained chefs. However, further investigation revealed that the applicants' documents were fake, and they were not trained as chefs.

A random check of 20 applications filed under similar circumstances revealed that 11 were fake, prompting increased scrutiny. Several applications from India were also uncovered with fake vocational certificates for training as a car mechanic, in addition to bogus documentation filed by applicants from Iran and Kosovo.

Norway to invest in Antarctica research station

The government is considering whether to spend three billion kroner on a new research outpost in Antarctica, with the current Troll station being over 30 years old.

In 2020, the Norwegian Polar Institute determined that a major upgrade was needed, but now a new station will probably be built.

"Now we are here to familiarise ourselves with the conditions and assess which concept will be the best solution. When we build a new station, it will be here for many years, in a tough Antarctic environment," Climate and Environment Minister Espen Barth Eidie told Norwegian public broadcaster NRK.

DNB: House prices to bottom out in April

While many analysts in Norway predict that house prices will continue to fall until later in the year, DNB Markets, part of DNB, said that the bottom of house prices will be reached in April and then peak in 2025.

In contrast to other forecasts of falls of between four and five percent, DNB Markets only expects around 2.6 percent.

This explanation is because DNB theorises that house prices don't follow the interest rate as closely when it is raised compared to when it is lowered.

Energy Minister: Norway needs full control over exports

Minister of Energy and Oil Terje Aasland has said that the government will put forward measures to limit power exports in times of crisis.

"I am concerned about the security of supply in Norway, that there should be enough energy electricity when we need it," he told Norwegian broadcaster NRK.