Food prices up and house prices down: Everything that changes in Norway in February 2023

Food prices to go up

We'll start with what is the worst news for most consumers in Norway. Food prices are expected to increase by up to 10 percent.

Supermarkets have for months warned consumers that a price increase is on the way. However, as all supermarkets have warned of rising prices, experts have said that chains may choose to try and limit price hikes as much as possible to try and keep shoppers loyal.

"When people follow the prices, the chains will be particularly careful with price increases where customers have alternatives. People are unlikely to stop buying coffee if prices go up. Still, for entrecôte (rib eye) prices, it doesn't take much before you jump on neck chops," Professor Øystein Foros at the Norwegian Business School told the Norwegian newspaper VG.

While food price rises may be inevitable, that doesn't mean that you still can't save money. Check out our guide here on how to save money on groceries by making the most of apps.

Follobanen may reopen

Norway's most expensive transport project ever, which was meant to provide a high-speed line in and out of Oslo, has been beset by problems and closure since it briefly opened to the public.

The state-owned company Bane Nor, responsible for Norway's rail infrastructure, has postponed the reopening indefinitely.

The tunnel, the longest in the Nordics, cut the journey time between Oslo and Ski in half to 11 minutes. However, kilometres of signalling cables will need to be replaced before test runs, and the full reopening can occur.

The project has cost the Norwegian government around 37 billion kroner and was meant to make travel between Oslo and the southeast easier.

House prices to continue falling

The decline in house prices is likely to continue throughout February. Analysts see the slump bottoming out between April and the end of the summer- meaning buyers looking to get on the market should step up their search in the coming months.

Oslo is expected to be the part of the country worst hit by a dip in house prices this year, with it then taking a few years before they return to their August 2022 peak.

One consolation for existing homeowners is that interest rates will remain the same, as the central bank has delayed raising the key policy rate until March or April.

The winter holidays

Several weeks will be marked by the winter holidays in Norway. These winter holidays date back to when schools closed during the German occupation to save the fuel used to heat classrooms.

After the war, it was decided that the holiday should remain so families could spend time with one another rather than ration resources.

The start of the holiday will differ depending on where you live, although generally, it will be from mid-to-late February and last for a week.

While the kids are off school, parents are not legally entitled to time off. However, many will choose to take annual leave as it's an excellent opportunity to head to the mountains for some skiing.

Fastelavn

If you have young children, February means you can look forward to your kids bringing you home some fresh buns or some homemade decorations.

Fastelavn is a Northern European tradition that is a part of karneval celebrations. It also originates from Roman Catholic traditions and means aften før fasten, or "the evening before the fast". Fastelavnboller is typically cut in two and filled with cream and jam.

If there is one thing about Norwegian traditions and holidays is that even if you can't expect a day off work, there will typically be some bun or baked good associated with it.