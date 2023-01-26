Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Norway to send Leopard 2 tanks to Germany

Norway's Minister of Defence has said that Leopard 2 battle tanks will be sent to Ukraine as aid. The decision comes as several other countries announced they would be sending tanks to Ukraine.

"Norway and the government support the donation of battle tanks to Ukraine. Norway will take part," Defence Minister Bjorn Arild Gram said in an interview with Norwegian public television NRK without stating how many would be sent.

The move comes after Germany decided to send 14 of its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, which are seen as among the best in the world.

Tanks are seen as essential for Ukraine building up its combined arms stocks to launch counter-offensives.

Follobanen reopening postponed

The reopening of the Follobanen, Norway's most expensive ever transport project, has been postponed indefinitely, Bane Nor, the operator of Norway's rail infrastructure, has said.

Bane Nor has originally set a few different dates on which test runs and tunnel reopening could occur.

Signalling issues hamstrung the 37 billion kroner project shortly after it opened to the public. The new line was meant to offer high-speed lines in and out of Oslo.

Some 2.4 kilometres of cable will need to be replaced along the line before another test run can take place.

Nearly half of Norwegian care home residents are eating too little

New figures from the Norwegian Directorate of Health show that the problem with malnourishment in Norwegian care homes has gotten worse, public broadcaster NRK reports.

In 2017 almost 38 percent of nursing home residents were either malnourished or at risk of becoming so. This figure increased to 46 percent as of 2021.

Johan Torgersen said that the Norwegian Directorate of Health was taking the development seriously and that the guidelines for nutrition in nursing homes had been revised as a result.

Police warn of slippery roads

Police in east Norway, Innlandet and south-west Norway have warned of slippery roads and difficult driving conditions on Thursday morning.

Several police districts have received reports of minor traffic accidents due to the driving conditions.

The eastern traffic centre has said that while main roads should be cleared, smaller roads could still have plenty of snow and ice on them.