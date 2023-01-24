When will Norway's universities announce tuition fee prices?

Foreign students from outside the EEA and Switzerland will be required to pay fees to study at public universities from the autumn semester of 2023.

This is due to a new law proposed in 2022 and introduced in the new year. Prior to this, all students studied at public universities for free.

Despite the change first being proposed in October 2022, prospective students have been left in the dark over how much they will be required to pay to study in Norway, beyond a few government estimates.

However, the University of Stavanger announced how much students would be charged to study in Norway this week.

Students from countries outside the EU, EEA and Switzerland who will be studying in the autumn must prepare to pay the following for one year of study at UiS:

Master's degrees in technology, natural sciences and performing arts: 150,000 kroner

Master's degrees at a business school, social science subjects, humanities subjects and all health subjects: 125,000 kroner

Bachelor and year studies: 80,000 kroner

But when will other study places announce what they will charge students?

The Local reached out to seven public universities in Norway, and they have yet to be able to provide clarity on what they will charge students from outside the EEA.

Despite that, some have clarified when it will announce fees for students outside the EEA.

The Arctic University of Norway (UiT) informed The Local that the higher education sector was collaborating and working out a model to calculate how much it would cost to study in Norway from autumn.

"UiT is collaborating with the rest of the sector to find a model for calculating the costs and will send this to applicants as soon as possible and at the latest by sending out the offer letter. What we now answer to those applicants who ask is that we currently do not have more information than what is on our website. We are working on getting the necessary clarifications, and we will update the website and send out information to all our applicants as soon as we know anything more. This is stated on the website," Heidi Adolfsen, director of education, research and dissemination at UiT, told The Local.

The Arctic University of Norway is collaborating with the University of Oslo, the University of Bergen and the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) to calculate a model for tuition fees.

This means that those four universities, and possibly more, will inform students about fees closer to when study offers are sent out.

Khrono, a higher education sector publication in Norway, reports that the four universities collaborating could release proposed tuition prices by the end of January.

When it comes to the fees themselves, section manager Bjarte Hoem at the University of Stavanger told Khrono that he didn't expect a significant fluctuation in prices between education institutes.

Students will decide in February whether they want to continue with their applications to study in Norway, and if they do accept a place at a Norwegian university will need to pay tuition for the coming semester in May.