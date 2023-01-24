Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Around 20,000 Norwegians still haven't renewed their driving licenses

Since the start of 2023, it has been illegal to use old plastic-laminated driving licences in Norway. However, thousands of people still need to change their driver's licenses.

"At the turn of the year, 77,000 people renewed their old plastic-laminated driving licences. According to our calculations, there were then just over 20,000 who had not done so yet," press officer Bjørn Lillevolden told the site ABC Nyheter.

He further added that there are many indications that these people have stopped driving. However, people driving with an expired driver's license risk a fee of 500 kroner.

Norwegian Competition Authority mulls changing import rules

Competition chief Tina Søreide believes importing some goods into Norway may be unnecessarily expensive and now wants the Norwegian government to introduce a few changes.

"We believe there is more that can be done with imports," Søreide told the newspaper E24.

She presented several proposals to make importing food into Norway more affordable. Among other things, Søreide wants the customs rules for various goods to be simplified.

The Norwegian Competition Authority recognises that import protection is necessary in order to protect Norwegian agriculture but is also aware that it has certain adverse effects, including weakened competition at the supplier level and reduced opportunities for foreign chains to use their own brands when setting up business in Norway.

Norwegian short film may be nominated for an Oscar

Heidi Arnesen and the rest of the team behind the Norwegian short film "Nattrikken" can make history and become the first Oscar-nominated short film from Norway.

The announcement will be made at 2.30 pm Norwegian time on Tuesday.

"We are quite excited. Just being shortlisted was fantastic," Arnesen told the news bureau NTB.

She is one of two producers behind the film, which has been directed by Eirik Tveiten. On Tuesday, they compete with 14 other films for a nomination for the coveted film award.

The award ceremony itself takes place on March 13.

Energy Ministry to present management mechanism for power exports in January

Oil and Energy Minister Terje Aasland aims to present specific proposals for a management mechanism for power exports in January.

"I aim to put forward specific proposals for the content of a management mechanism during January," he said in answer to the Norwegian parliament (Storting), based on a question from Progress Party (FRP) representative Marius Arion Nilsen.

The response also states that Aasland does not see the mechanism as a measure primarily aimed at the current winter; he's considering it for future winters, when the situation may be even more demanding.

Norwegian Filip August Bendi wins silver medal in Bocuse d'Or cooking competition

Norway's candidate Filip August Bendi came in second in the Bocuse d'Or cooking competition, which took place in Lyon, France, at the weekend.

The result was announced in a premiere ceremony on Monday.

"It has been quite a journey. It has taken a few years to get here, and it has been a wonderful experience," Bendi said when he received the award.

"The team has been absolutely fantastic. I am happy and proud," he added.

Third place went to Hungary, while Denmark walked away with the gold.