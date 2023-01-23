University reveals how much it will cost international students to study in Norway

In its budget for 2023, Norway's government announced that students from outside the EEA and Switzerland would be charged foreign tuition from the semester beginning in the autumn of 2023.

The proposal, which passed into law at the beginning of the year, sees universities use tuition fees to cover the cost of running courses, with the money the government saves being used elsewhere.

Prior to the change, all students studying at a public university did not have to pay for tuition, making it an attractive place to study.

However, little information in terms of pricing beyond estimate has been provided to students who will be required to pay under the new rules.

The Arctic University of Norway (UiT) informed The Local that the higher education sector was collaborating and working out a model to calculate how much it would cost to study in Norway from autumn.

"UiT is collaborating with the rest of the sector to find a model for calculating the costs and will send this to applicants as soon as possible and at the latest by sending out the offer letter. What we now answer to those applicants who ask is that we currently do not have more information than what is on our website. We are working on getting the necessary clarifications, and we will update the website and send out information to all our applicants as soon as we know anything more. This is stated on the website," Heidi Adolfsen, director of education, research and dissemination at UiT, told The Local.

The University of Stavanger has since become the first educational institute to announce how much it would charge in fees.

Students from countries outside the EU, EEA and Switzerland who will be studying in the autumn must prepare to pay the following for one year of study at UiS:

Master's degrees in technology, natural sciences and performing arts: 150,000 kroner

Master's degrees at a business school, social science subjects, humanities subjects and all health subjects: 125,000 kroner

Bachelor and year studies: 80,000 kroner

"These rates only cover the marginal cost and not what it actually costs to have an infrastructure and staff who do research," section manager Bjarte Hoem at the University of Stavanger told education sector news publication Khrono.

Other universities have yet to announce prices, and several education institutes are collaborating to work out a tuition model. Hoem said he didn't expect large fluctuation in tuition fees between universities.

Students will be required to pay their tuition fees for the year in advance of each semester. Therefore, prospective students will need to answer whether they wish to continue with their application by February 15th.

Hoem expects the number of those from outside the EEA studying in Norway to drop off dramatically following the introduction of fees.