Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Many trains in eastern Norway delayed due to signalling faults

There are delays on both the Drammenbanen line and Askerbanen line due to signalling faults between Asker and Lier. Bane Nor is working on addressing the issues.

Many trains in eastern Norway are affected by the problems, and people should expect delays and adjustments, Bane Nor announced on its website.

The trains affected include:

Asker – Oslo S – Kongsvinger – (Charlottenberg) R14

Drammen – Oslo airport/Oslo Airport, Flytoget FLY1

Drammen – Oslo S – Lillestrøm – Oslo airport/Oslo airport – Lillehammer RE10

Drammen – Oslo S – Dal R13

Kongsberg – Oslo S – Eidsvoll R12Oslo S – Bergen F4

Oslo S – Kristiansand – Stavanger S, Sørlandsbanen F5

Skien – Oslo S – Eidsvoll, Vestfoldbanen RE11

The trains running between Ås and Gol in Buskerud on the Bergensbanen line are also affected by signalling faults.

Norway not considering removing public holidays

Recently, the Danish government announced that it plans to remove one of the country's public holidays.

According to the Ministry of Labor, the Norwegian government is not considering such a move at the moment.

"There have been no discussions on the removal of public holidays in Norway," State Secretary Maria Walberg told the Norwegian news bureau NTB.

The Danish government wants to remove Great Prayer Day, as it believes the move can raise an extra 3 billion kroner for the state treasury. The money would be used to strengthen the Danish defence.

The decision has caused great debate in Denmark. Nine opposition parties oppose the plans and have devised a plan to avoid removing the public holiday – but the government is not budging.

Electricity prices are rising again

On Monday, the electricity price will be at its highest so far this year. In the west, southeast, and southwest of Norway, the maximum price will amount to 2.80 kroner per kilowatt hour (kWh).

That is an increase of around 70 øre from Sunday when the maximum price amounted to 2.10 kroner.

In central Norway, the price will be 66.7 øre per kWh at its highest on Monday, and in northern Norway, it will amount to 52.2 øre, figures from the electricity exchange Nord Pool show.

In the southern parts of the country, the average price will be close to 2 kroner on Monday. That is 45.8 øre more than Sunday and just over 60 øre more than on the same day last year.

Having children makes people more religious, Norwegian research shows

New Norwegian research challenges the notion that religious people have more children. On the contrary, the researchers believe that starting a family makes people more religious.

Professor Morten Blekesaune at the Faculty of Social Sciences at the University of Agder told the newspaper Vårt Land that being religious in itself does not mean that we people get married and have more children.

It is rather the case that having children and getting married makes people more religious, according to Blekesaune.

By comparing the development in people's religiosity with when they marry and have children, Blekesaune has found a clear causal connection: marriage and having children make people more religious.

The research was published in the journal "European Sociological Review" in November.